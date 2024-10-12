Matches (26)
Report

Murshida Khatun in as Bangladesh bat against unchanged South Africa

Bangladesh all but out while are South Africa well in contention for the semi-final

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
12-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Laura Wolvaardt has reason to be pleased, Scotland vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup, Dubai, October 9, 2024

South Africa will be looking to strengthen their semi-final chances  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss Bangladesh chose to bat vs South Africa
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in Dubai. It was the last league fixture for both teams, with Bangladesh all but out while are South Africa well in contention for the semi-final.
"It is a good opportunity for the team to take back something for the country," Sultana said at the toss. Bangladesh also made one tweak to the XI that lost to West Indies. They brought in top order left-hand bat Murshida Khatun and left out Taj Nehar, who had single-digit scores in each of her three outings in this T20 World Cup.
South Africa were unchanged and captain Laura Wolvaardt wanted them to win big keeping the net run rate in mind. She was happy to bat second because she felt they "can control NRR while chasing".
One square boundary was 63m away while the other was 57m, the wind blowing in that direction which is likely to make the boundary feel shorter. WV Raman on the broadcasr felt that the pitch would help spinners all through and urged that the batters use their feet to be successful on the surface.
Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Shathi Rani, 3 Sobhana Mostary, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 5 Murshida Khatun, 6 Shorna Akter, 7 Ritu Moni, 8 Fahima Khatun, 9 Rabeya Khan, 10 Nahida Akter, 11 Marufa Akter
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Anneke Bosch, 4 Marizanne Kapp, 5 Sune Luus, 6 Chloe Tryon, 7 Annerie Dercksen, 8 Nadine de Klerk, 9 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 10 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 11 Ayabonga Khaka
Murshida KhatunBangladesh WomenSouth Africa WomenBangladeshSouth AfricaBAN Women vs SA WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

