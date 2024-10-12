Matches (29)
BAN Women vs SA Women, 16th Match, Group B at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Group B (N), Dubai (DICS), October 12, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 250 Runs • 35.71 Avg • 88.96 SR
Murshida Khatun
6 M • 156 Runs • 26 Avg • 98.73 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 353 Runs • 39.22 Avg • 125.17 SR
T Brits
10 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 110.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rabeya Khan
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.76 Econ • 16.91 SR
Nahida Akter
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 18.25 SR
N Mlaba
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 13.09 SR
M Kapp
6 M • 6 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Nigar Sultana (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilara Akter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Disha Biswas 
Allrounder
Fahima Khatun 
Bowler
Jahanara Alam 
Bowler
Marufa Akter 
Bowler
Sobhana Mostary 
Middle order Batter
Murshida Khatun 
Opening Batter
Nahida Akter 
Bowler
Rabeya Khan 
Allrounder
Shathi Rani 
Opening Batter
Ritu Moni 
Allrounder
Shorna Akter 
Allrounder
Sultana Khatun 
Bowler
Taj Nehar 
Top order Batter
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2085
Match days12 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Ramharack, Matthews keep West Indies in contention for semi-finals with crucial win

Bangladesh's chances of making the semis took a big hit after they faltered with both bat and ball

Powerplay podcast: T20 World Cup special with Mooney, Kapp and Dean

The big names join Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda to reflect on their performances so far

October 11 at the World Cup: Australia enter Dubai with eye on semi-final spot

Pakistan will be captained by Muneeba Ali with Fatima Sana likely out

Fatima Sana to return home from World Cup after father's death

She will likely miss the next game against Australia for which Muneeba Ali will lead

Meet Zaida James and Ashmini Munisar, West Indies women's next generation of dreamers

Two stars of West Indies' Under-19 side have made it to the senior team, where they're hoping to make a splash while enjoying their cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W22042.524
IND-W32140.576
PAK-W21120.555
NZ-W2112-0.050
SL-W3030-2.564
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W32141.708
SA-W32141.527
ENG-W22040.653
BAN-W3122-0.835
SCO-W3030-2.671
Full Table