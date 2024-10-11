Matches (28)
16th Match, Group B (N), Dubai (DICS), October 12, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

October 12 at the T20 World Cup: NZ, SA look to boost semi-final chances

Sri Lanka won their last T20I outing against New Zealand in July 2023 while Bangladesh would also want a win to keep their hopes alive

Sruthi Ravindranath
11-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Amelia Kerr celebrates a wicket with Isabella Gaze, Australia vs New Zealand, Group A, Women's T20 World Cup, Sharjah, October 8, 2024

Amelia Kerr has been one of the standout players for New Zealand  •  ICC via Getty Images

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Sharjah, 2pm local time
New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilshari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari
Tournament form guide: After beating India comprehensively in their opener, New Zealand were handed a thrashing by defending champions Australia, crumbling to 88 all out in the 149 chase. Sri Lanka have lost all three matches they've played so far in the tournament, with the loss against India putting them out of semi-final contention.
News brief: Sri Lanka broke a 12-match losing streak against New Zealand by posting their first-ever T20I win against the opponents last year. In the third T20I in Colombo in July 2023, Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama helped crush New Zealand by 10 wickets to seal a historic win. While Sri Lanka will be looking for a consolation win, New Zealand will want to win big to strengthen their semi-final chances and boost their net run rate.
Player to watch:Legspinning-allrounder Amelia Kerr is one of the most reliable players for New Zealand. Against Australia, she waged a lone fight, taking four wickets and top-scoring with 29 in the chase. She took three wickets in five balls, with Australian batters struggling to read her googlies on the Sharjah pitch. She is once again expected to be key for New Zealand at the same venue against the shaky Sri Lankan batting order.

Bangladesh vs South Africa

Dubai, 6pm local time
Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas
South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon
Tournament form guide: Bangladesh are coming into this game on the back of two losses - against England and West Indies - and are fourth on the table with just one win. South Africa, meanwhile, bounced back with a big win against Scotland after their seven-wicket loss to England.
News brief: There are no injury concerns for South Africa. For Bangladesh though, captain Nigar Sultana seemed to be limping during West Indies' run chase in Sharjah. She seemed to have hurt her knee and received the physio's attention but continued to keep wickets. While Bangladesh are all but out of the tournament, South Africa's NRR-boosting win has kept them well in contention for the semi-final.
Bangladesh won the first-ever T20I they played against South Africa back in 2012 but went on to lose the next 10 matches against them. They broke the streak in December 2023, but the last T20I these two teams played ended with South Africa winning by eight wickets.
Player to watch: Captain Laura Wolvaardt's strong starts have been one of the biggest positives for South Africa. She is currently the top run-scorer of the tournament, with 141 runs in three matches. With South Africa searching for a big win against Scotland to improve their NRR, she scored 47 off 27 in the chase, hitting five fours and a six. She was excellent in the powerplay in the loss against England as well.
Sruthi Ravindranath is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W22042.524
IND-W32140.576
PAK-W21120.555
NZ-W2112-0.050
SL-W3030-2.564
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W32141.708
SA-W32141.527
ENG-W22040.653
BAN-W3122-0.835
SCO-W3030-2.671
