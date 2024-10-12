Matches (29)
NZ Women vs SL Women, 15th Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Group A, Sharjah, October 12, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
L
L
W
L
SL Women
W
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 250 Runs • 25 Avg • 107.29 SR
NZ-W10 M • 180 Runs • 18 Avg • 100 SR
10 M • 324 Runs • 46.29 Avg • 125.09 SR
SL-W8 M • 314 Runs • 52.33 Avg • 135.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 16.84 SR
NZ-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 13.8 SR
SL-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 16.8 SR
SL-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 17.4 SR
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2084
|Match days
|12 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
