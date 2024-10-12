Matches (29)
Women's T20 World Cup
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Spring Challenge (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)

NZ Women vs SL Women, 15th Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 12 2024

15th Match, Group A, Sharjah, October 12, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SW Bates
10 M • 250 Runs • 25 Avg • 107.29 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 180 Runs • 18 Avg • 100 SR
H Madavi
10 M • 324 Runs • 46.29 Avg • 125.09 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
8 M • 314 Runs • 52.33 Avg • 135.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AC Kerr
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 16.84 SR
LMM Tahuhu
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.74 Econ • 13.8 SR
KDU Prabodhani
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 16.8 SR
WK Dilhari
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.55 Econ • 17.4 SR
Squad
NZ-W
SL-W
Player
Role
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Leigh Kasperek 
Bowler
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Molly Penfold 
Bowler
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Rowe 
Bowler
Lea Tahuhu 
Bowler
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2084
Match days12 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Ramharack, Matthews keep West Indies in contention for semi-finals with crucial win

Bangladesh's chances of making the semis took a big hit after they faltered with both bat and ball

Powerplay podcast: T20 World Cup special with Mooney, Kapp and Dean

The big names join Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda to reflect on their performances so far

October 11 at the World Cup: Australia enter Dubai with eye on semi-final spot

Pakistan will be captained by Muneeba Ali with Fatima Sana likely out

Fatima Sana to return home from World Cup after father's death

She will likely miss the next game against Australia for which Muneeba Ali will lead

Meet Zaida James and Ashmini Munisar, West Indies women's next generation of dreamers

Two stars of West Indies' Under-19 side have made it to the senior team, where they're hoping to make a splash while enjoying their cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W22042.524
IND-W32140.576
PAK-W21120.555
NZ-W2112-0.050
SL-W3030-2.564
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W32141.708
SA-W32141.527
ENG-W22040.653
BAN-W3122-0.835
SCO-W3030-2.671
Full Table