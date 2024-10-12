Sri Lanka bat with Nisansala back for Ranaweera

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in Sharjah. Sri Lanka are of course out of the running for a place in the semi-final, but for New Zealand a win is paramount to their qualification chances.

It's 38 degrees out in the middle, so pretty uncomfortable weather. The pitch dimensions are 57 and 63 metres square of the wicket, with a 73 metre hit down the ground. As has been the case in Sharjah so far, the bounce on the surface is expected to be on the low end with the spinners expected to play a major role in the game.