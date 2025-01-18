Matches (14)
BAN-WMN U19 vs NEP-WMN U19, 4th Match, Group D at Bangi, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Group D, Bangi, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BAN-WMN U19
W
W
L
W
L
NEP-WMN U19
W
W
NR
NR
L
Ground time: 08:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAW1910 M • 83 Runs • 11.86 Avg • 86.45 SR
BAW194 M • 80 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 87.91 SR
NPW194 M • 81 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 82.65 SR
NPW199 M • 41 Runs • 6.83 Avg • 44.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAW195 M • 9 Wkts • 4.12 Econ • 11.33 SR
BAW195 M • 7 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 12 SR
NPW194 M • 4 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 24 SR
NPW196 M • 4 Wkts • 4.02 Econ • 22 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
BAW19
NPW19
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Batter
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
