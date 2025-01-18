Matches (14)
BAN-WMN U19 vs NEP-WMN U19, 4th Match, Group D at Bangi, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Group D, Bangi, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Bangladesh Women Under-19s FlagBangladesh Women Under-19s
Nepal Women Under-19s FlagNepal Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sumaiya Akter
10 M • 83 Runs • 11.86 Avg • 86.45 SR
Fahomida Choya
4 M • 80 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 87.91 SR
Puja Mahato
4 M • 81 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 82.65 SR
S Praveen
9 M • 41 Runs • 6.83 Avg • 44.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nishita Akter Nishi
5 M • 9 Wkts • 4.12 Econ • 11.33 SR
Farjana Easmin
5 M • 7 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 12 SR
S Mahara
4 M • 4 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 24 SR
A Kadayat
6 M • 4 Wkts • 4.02 Econ • 22 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
INW19----
MAW19----
SLW19----
WIW19----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
ENW19----
IRW19----
PAW19----
USW19----
Group C
TeamMWLPT
NZW19----
NGW19----
SOW19----
SAW19----
Group D
TeamMWLPT
AUW19----
BAW19----
NPW19----
SCW19----
