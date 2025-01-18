Matches (14)
NZ-WMN U19 vs SA-WMN U19, 6th Match, Group C at Kuching, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Group C, Kuching, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
New Zealand Women Under-19s FlagNew Zealand Women Under-19s
South Africa Women Under-19s FlagSouth Africa Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EMA McLeod
8 M • 110 Runs • 22 Avg • 129.41 SR
NA Wakelin
6 M • 18 Runs • 9 Avg • 150 SR
S Lourens
10 M • 190 Runs • 19 Avg • 107.95 SR
K Reyneke
10 M • 168 Runs • 18.67 Avg • 71.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NA Wakelin
6 M • 7 Wkts • 3.53 Econ • 14.57 SR
KM Chandler
3 M • 5 Wkts • 3.45 Econ • 13.2 SR
S Naidu
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 14.28 SR
K Reyneke
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 15 SR
Match details
Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
INW19----
MAW19----
SLW19----
WIW19----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
ENW19----
IRW19----
PAW19----
USW19----
Group C
TeamMWLPT
NZW19----
NGW19----
SOW19----
SAW19----
Group D
TeamMWLPT
AUW19----
BAW19----
NPW19----
SCW19----
