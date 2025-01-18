Matches (14)
NZ-WMN U19 vs SA-WMN U19, 6th Match, Group C at Kuching, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Group C, Kuching, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ-WMN U19
W
W
W
W
L
SA-WMN U19
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 08:57
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZW198 M • 110 Runs • 22 Avg • 129.41 SR
NZW196 M • 18 Runs • 9 Avg • 150 SR
SAW1910 M • 190 Runs • 19 Avg • 107.95 SR
SAW1910 M • 168 Runs • 18.67 Avg • 71.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZW196 M • 7 Wkts • 3.53 Econ • 14.57 SR
NZW193 M • 5 Wkts • 3.45 Econ • 13.2 SR
SAW1910 M • 14 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 14.28 SR
SAW1910 M • 12 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
NZW19
SAW19
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
