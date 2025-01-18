Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)
PAK-WMN U19 vs USA-WMN U19, 5th Match, Group B at Johor, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Group B, Johor, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PAK-WMN U19
W
L
L
L
NR
USA-WMN U19
W
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAW193 M • 66 Runs • 22 Avg • 85.71 SR
PAW193 M • 54 Runs • 27 Avg • 69.23 SR
USW196 M • 90 Runs • 18 Avg • 86.53 SR
USW196 M • 85 Runs • 14.17 Avg • 65.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAW193 M • 2 Wkts • 4 Econ • 27 SR
PAW193 M • 2 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 25 SR
USW195 M • 6 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 17 SR
USW194 M • 2 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 26 SR
Squad
PAW19
USW19
Match details
|Johor Cricket Academy Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup News
All you need to know about 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
Find out when the tournament starts, what the format is, who the defending champions are, and more
Niki Prasad to lead India in Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025
It's almost the same squad that won the Asia Cup in Malaysia recently
Tilly Corteen-Coleman named in England Under-19 World Cup squad
Spinner is stand-out name in 15-player squad for event in Malaysia in January-February