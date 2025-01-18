Matches (14)
PAK vs WI
Women's Ashes
Super Smash
ILT20
SA20
Vijay Hazare Trophy
BPL
BBL
PM Cup

PAK-WMN U19 vs USA-WMN U19, 5th Match, Group B at Johor, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Group B, Johor, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
Pakistan Women Under-19s FlagPakistan Women Under-19s
United States of America Women Under-19s FlagUnited States of America Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:56
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Komal Khan
3 M • 66 Runs • 22 Avg • 85.71 SR
Maham Anees
3 M • 54 Runs • 27 Avg • 69.23 SR
IM Vaghela
6 M • 90 Runs • 18 Avg • 86.53 SR
D Dhingra
6 M • 85 Runs • 14.17 Avg • 65.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Fatima Khan
3 M • 2 Wkts • 4 Econ • 27 SR
Mahnoor Zeb
3 M • 2 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 25 SR
AI Chudasama
5 M • 6 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 17 SR
IM Vaghela
4 M • 2 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 26 SR
Match details
Johor Cricket Academy Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
INW19----
MAW19----
SLW19----
WIW19----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
ENW19----
IRW19----
PAW19----
USW19----
Group C
TeamMWLPT
NZW19----
NGW19----
SOW19----
SAW19----
Group D
TeamMWLPT
AUW19----
BAW19----
NPW19----
SCW19----
