PAK Women vs THA Women, 12th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 17, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PAK Women
NR
L
W
W
W
THA Women
A
W
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W10 M • 299 Runs • 37.38 Avg • 74.37 SR
PAK-W10 M • 284 Runs • 31.56 Avg • 67.13 SR
THA-W10 M • 407 Runs • 40.7 Avg • 73.73 SR
THA-W10 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 67.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 32.57 SR
PAK-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 36.54 SR
THA-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 30.47 SR
THA-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 29.41 SR
Squad
PAK-W
THA-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1453
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
|Match days
|17 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier News
Sultana 83* helps Bangladesh top table; Ireland post first win of the tournament
Bangladesh, with a game in hand, only need another victory to confirm their spot for the main event in India
Amin, bowlers leave WI's World Cup hopes hanging by a thread
Pakistan, who are undefeated after three games in the qualifier, remain on track to qualify for the World Cup
Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase
In the earlier game, Scotland registered their second win of the campaign by taking down Thailand
WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller
Pakistan, meanwhile, rode on half-centuries from Muneeba and Aliya to go to the top of the table