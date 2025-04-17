Matches (6)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (2)

PAK Women vs THA Women, 12th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 17, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Aliya Riaz
10 M • 299 Runs • 37.38 Avg • 74.37 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 284 Runs • 31.56 Avg • 67.13 SR
N Chantham
10 M • 407 Runs • 40.7 Avg • 73.73 SR
N Chaiwai
10 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 67.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nashra Sandhu
8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.8 Econ • 32.57 SR
Fatima Sana
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.54 Econ • 36.54 SR
T Putthawong
10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 30.47 SR
O Kamchomphu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 29.41 SR
PAK-W
THA-W
Player
Role
Fatima Sana (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Aliya Riaz 
Allrounder
Diana Baig 
Bowler
Gull Feroza 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muneeba Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najiha Alvi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nashra Sandhu 
Bowler
Natalia Pervaiz 
Bowler
Omaima Sohail 
Top order Batter
Rameen Shamim 
Bowler
Sadia Iqbal 
Bowler
Shawaal Zulfiqar 
Batter
Sidra Amin 
Opening Batter
Sidra Nawaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Syeda Aroob Shah 
Allrounder
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1453
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days17 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Sultana 83* helps Bangladesh top table; Ireland post first win of the tournament

Bangladesh, with a game in hand, only need another victory to confirm their spot for the main event in India

Amin, bowlers leave WI's World Cup hopes hanging by a thread

Pakistan, who are undefeated after three games in the qualifier, remain on track to qualify for the World Cup

Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase

In the earlier game, Scotland registered their second win of the campaign by taking down Thailand

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Pakistan, meanwhile, rode on half-centuries from Muneeba and Aliya to go to the top of the table

Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana

"I felt that I would pick up three wickets today - I felt I had more wicket-taking options," Fahima Khatun says

TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W33061.494
PAK-W33060.857
SCO-W42240.136
IRE-W4132-0.052
WI-W3122-0.526
THA-W3030-1.880
Full Table