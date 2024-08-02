Matches (15)
Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI at Colombo, SL vs IND, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Colombo (RPS), August 02, 2024, India tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Nissanka
7 M • 499 Runs • 83.17 Avg • 120.53 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 366 Runs • 61 Avg • 96.06 SR
V Kohli
7 M • 506 Runs • 84.33 Avg • 90.35 SR
SS Iyer
8 M • 485 Runs • 69.29 Avg • 121.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
6 M • 17 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 17.52 SR
D Madushanka
9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 34.2 SR
Arshdeep Singh
3 M • 10 Wkts • 3.52 Econ • 16.2 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.74 Econ • 39.4 SR
SL
IND
Charith Asalanka (c)
Batting Allrounder
Akila Dananjaya 
Allrounder
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Chamika Karunaratne 
Bowling Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Dilshan Madushanka 
Bowler
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4752
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
Match days02 August 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
English
