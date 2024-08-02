Matches (15)
Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI at Colombo, SL vs IND, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
W
L
W
L
India
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 499 Runs • 83.17 Avg • 120.53 SR
10 M • 366 Runs • 61 Avg • 96.06 SR
IND7 M • 506 Runs • 84.33 Avg • 90.35 SR
IND8 M • 485 Runs • 69.29 Avg • 121.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 17 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 17.52 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.82 Econ • 34.2 SR
IND3 M • 10 Wkts • 3.52 Econ • 16.2 SR
IND9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.74 Econ • 39.4 SR
SQUAD
SL
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4752
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
|Match days
|02 August 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
