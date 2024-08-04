Matches (23)
Live
2nd ODI (D/N), Colombo (RPS), August 04, 2024, India tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(8.4/50 ov) 39/1
India FlagIndia

Sri Lanka chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.50
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 25/0 (5.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 252
Sri Lanka bring in Kamindu, Vandersay and bat against unchanged India

Wanindu Hasaranga was out of the series due to a hamstring injury while Mohamed Shiraz was left out of the XI

04-Aug-2024 • 42 mins ago
Charith Asalanka won his first toss as Sri Lanka's ODI captain, against Rohit Sharma's India, Sri Lanka vs India, 1st ODI, Colombo, August 2, 2024

Charith Asalanka won his second successive toss as Sri Lanka's ODI captain, against Rohit Sharma's India  •  Sri Lanka Cricket

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bat vs India
Aiming to go one better after tying the first ODI in dramatic circumstances, Sri Lanka chose to bat in the second match of the series. Charith Asalanka, their captain, had no hesitation in making the decision: the pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is expected to play similarly to the one that hosted Friday's series-opener, and provide increasing help for the spinners as the match progresses.
Sri Lanka made two changes. One was a forced legspinner-for-legspinner swap, with Jeffrey Vandersay replacing Wanindu Hasaranga who is out of the series with a hamstring injury. The other seemed to reflect the conditions Sri Lanka expect, with batting allrounder Kamindu Mendis, who bowls spin, replacing the fast bowler Mohamed Shiraz, who made his debut in the first ODI.
This left Sri Lanka with just the one frontline seamer in Asitha Fernando - they also have the part-time medium-pace of Janith Liyanage if needed - and five spin options including Asalanka, a part-timer who picked up three wickets in the first ODI, including two in two balls to seal the tie.
India named an unchanged XI, with their captain Rohit Sharma stressing on the need for adaptability as he looked ahead to another chase in challenging conditions.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Jeffrey Vandersay, 10 Akila Dananjaya, 11 Asitha Fernando.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Arshdeep Singh.
Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Nissanka
caught01
WIA Fernando
not out2329
BKG Mendis
not out822
Extras(b 5, w 3)
Total39(1 wkt; 8.4 ovs)
