After opening classic, Sri Lanka and India look to break tie and get the lead

began the first ODI promisingly, ripping his first ball past Charith Asalanka's outside edge. He endured mixed returns thereafter, however; he picked up the wicket of the half-centurion Pathum Nissanka, but was easily the most expensive of India's three main spinners, going for 46 in his nine overs and conceding 31 off 34 balls to left-hand batters, his favourable match-up. Then he was out for 5 after being promoted to No. 4. None of this would be held against him in the normal course of things, because all cricketers go through such days, but Washington knows he's third in line behind Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in India's hierarchy of spin-bowling allrounders leading up to the Champions Trophy, with Riyan Parag also waiting for a chance to show what he can do in ODIs.