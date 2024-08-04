Matches (20)
Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI at Colombo, SL vs IND, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Colombo (RPS), August 04, 2024, India tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Nissanka
7 M • 553 Runs • 92.17 Avg • 114.96 SR
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 372 Runs • 62 Avg • 94.41 SR
SS Iyer
8 M • 475 Runs • 67.86 Avg • 120.55 SR
V Kohli
7 M • 435 Runs • 72.5 Avg • 89.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 20 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 17.9 SR
M Theekshana
6 M • 5 Wkts • 4.21 Econ • 59.6 SR
Arshdeep Singh
4 M • 12 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 17.5 SR
Kuldeep Yadav
9 M • 9 Wkts • 4.13 Econ • 43.77 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SL
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
Charith Asalanka (c)
Batting Allrounder
Akila Dananjaya 
Allrounder
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Chamika Karunaratne 
Bowling Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohamed Shiraz 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4753
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
Match days04 August 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
India in Sri Lanka News

Hasaranga, Asalanka pick up three-fors to force a tie

Dube had helped India draw level with his power-hitting against spin but could not take them over the line

Jayasuriya: 'Don't see a lack of commitment, but SL players have to tackle pressure better'

Sri Lanka's interim coach also says people need to give Asalanka some time as captain before judging him

'It's not a practice ground, it's an international game' - Rohit Sharma keeps his focus on the present

India ODI captain says team will be looking to beat Sri Lanka first and foremost, rather than using this series as a testing ground for the Champions Trophy

Will it be another mismatch as Sri Lanka and India switch to ODIs?

Sri Lanka have lost five fast bowlers to injuries or illness, while India will be boosted by the return of Rohit, Kohli and Kuldeep

Pathirana and Madushanka out of ODIs against India

Sri Lanka "not risking" Pathirana after he jarred his shoulder in the third T20I; uncapped seamers Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga added to squad

