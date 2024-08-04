Matches (20)
Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI at Colombo, SL vs IND, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
L
W
L
T
India
L
W
L
W
T
Match centre Ground time: 07:09
batters to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 553 Runs • 92.17 Avg • 114.96 SR
10 M • 372 Runs • 62 Avg • 94.41 SR
IND8 M • 475 Runs • 67.86 Avg • 120.55 SR
IND7 M • 435 Runs • 72.5 Avg • 89.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 20 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 17.9 SR
6 M • 5 Wkts • 4.21 Econ • 59.6 SR
IND4 M • 12 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 17.5 SR
IND9 M • 9 Wkts • 4.13 Econ • 43.77 SR
SQUAD
SL
IND
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4753
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.45, Second Session 18.45-22.15
|Match days
|04 August 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
India in Sri Lanka News
Hasaranga, Asalanka pick up three-fors to force a tie
Dube had helped India draw level with his power-hitting against spin but could not take them over the line
Jayasuriya: 'Don't see a lack of commitment, but SL players have to tackle pressure better'
Sri Lanka's interim coach also says people need to give Asalanka some time as captain before judging him
'It's not a practice ground, it's an international game' - Rohit Sharma keeps his focus on the present
India ODI captain says team will be looking to beat Sri Lanka first and foremost, rather than using this series as a testing ground for the Champions Trophy
Will it be another mismatch as Sri Lanka and India switch to ODIs?
Sri Lanka have lost five fast bowlers to injuries or illness, while India will be boosted by the return of Rohit, Kohli and Kuldeep