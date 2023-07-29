West Indies level ODI series with their first win against India since December 2019

Motie and Shepherd picked up three wickets each to set up the game for West Indies; Hope and Carty then did the job with the bat

West Indies 182 for 4 (Hope 63*, Carty 48*, Thakur 3-42) beat India 181 (Kishan 55, Motie 3-36, Shepherd 3-37, Joseph 2-35) by six wickets

West Indies beat India in an ODI for the first time since December 2019 , the six-wicket win in the second of three games their first after nine defeats in a row. The win helped West Indies level the series 1-1 after losing the first ODI on Thursday.

It was comfortable in the end for West Indies, but didn't come without its share of hiccups - they slipped from 53 without loss in the ninth over to 91 for 4 after 17, Shardul Thakur the main reason for it. That must have raised India's hopes, but Hope and Carty ensured smooth sailing after that. Hope hit 63 not out, and put up an unbroken stand of 91 with Carty (48 not out) for the fifth wicket.

The pitch in Bridgetown offered grip and turn throughout the game, with the spinners' economy rate across two innings being 3.89 as against the pace bowlers' 5.20. However, before Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja tested West Indies' middle order - Jadeja was fast and flat; Kuldeep was slow while getting more turn - it was Thakur who removed the top three batters in the space of 25 balls to open the game up.

Once they got together, Hope and Carty were content to do it in singles after Kuldeep had cleaned Shimron Hetmyer up with one that was quicker, skidding through to hit off stump.

Carty got to a patient 48 off 65 balls, opening up only after the job was almost done and smashing consecutive boundaries off Hardik Pandya to finish the game off. But the fact that West Indies had only 182 to chase was down to a collective bowling effort, along with a combination of a helpful pitch and refreshing athleticism from the fielders.

India, asked to bat at the toss, suffered two collapses of their own. First, from a solid 90 for 0 to a dicey 113 for 5, and then, from 146 for 5 to 181 all out. These came either side of a lengthy rain break. West Indies sensed an opportunity in the absence of Rohit and Kohli, and they pounced. It all started in the 17th over of India's innings, when a full, tossed-up delivery from Motie had Shubman Gill lofting to long-off for 34, his highest score in seven international innings across formats since June.

For a change, West Indies also put up an impressive fielding and catching display • AFP/Getty Images

That got West Indies going, and in the 18th over, Alick Athanaze dived to his right at point to send Ishan Kishan back for 55. It was Kishan's second successive half-century in the series. Two overs later, Shepherd got one to rise sharply at Axar Patel, promoted to No. 4, and he was cramped for room with the ball angling in from around the wicket. Axar tried to drop his gloves, but still ended up tickling to the wicketkeeper.

Jayden Seales then got his only wicket of the day when a shoulder-height bouncer to Hardik had him pulling straight to midwicket, before Yannic Cariah foxed the comeback man Sanju Samson with turn and bounce. Landing one on a good length around off stump, Cariah got the legbreak to jump as well as move considerably away from the right-hander. Samson jabbed at it with a flat bat, only belatedly thinking of letting it go. But, by then, it was a little too late, as the outside edge went to slip.

India were sliding, and then came heavy rain. When Suryakumar Yadav and Jadeja added 33 to signal a brief recovery after the stoppage, it seemed like the break had come as a blessing for them. But West Indies seized control again, picking up the last five wickets for just 35 runs.

Shepherd pitched short at Jadeja, having him top edge a pull to fine leg in the 32nd over. Motie, getting turn and bounce, had Suryakumar slashing to point after an entertaining 24. Soon after came another moment of spectacular fielding from West Indies, when Carty rushed in and dived forward from deep square-leg to send back Umran Malik in the 38th over.