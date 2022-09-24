Matches (15)
Report

England opt to bowl in Goswami's farewell match, bring in Davies for Bell

India went in unchanged for the final match, having already sealed the three-match ODI series

S Sudarshanan
2 hrs ago
Jhulan Goswami warms up ahead of play, India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022, Christchurch, March 27, 2022

Jhulan Goswami will play her final international match at Lord's  •  ICC via Getty Images

TossEngland chose to bowl vs India
England captain Amy Jones won the toss and put India in on a bright, cloudy day at Lord's in the third ODI, which is also veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami's last international appearance.
England, who have already lost the series, brought back Freya Davies instead of Lauren Bell, who had conceded 79 in her ten overs in the second match. India were unchanged from the Canterbury game.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was at the pitch-side for the toss, let Goswami do the talking.
"Each and every moment has a lot of emotions," Goswami said. "In the 2017 World Cup [at Lord's], we came back and fought. Nobody initially thought we would get into the final, the way we played that tournament was something different. From there women's cricket in India, slowly gradually it picked up and now we have our own path and we can motivate young girls to play sports and have a career in cricket.
"I have to [keep my emotions in check] because I can't come with emotion on the cricket field. My character is ruthless, you have to play hard cricket and give your best. A lot of team-mates have seen me, with ups and downs, we've fought and stayed together through ups and downs. It's good that it's come out early and after we can come back fresh for the game."
It is the first time both the teams return to the venue of the 2017 World Cup final, which India narrowly lost. It is also a milestone day for opener Tammy Beaumont, who became the 11th England player to play a hundred ODIs.
England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Emma Lamb, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Alice Capsey, 5 Danni Wyatt, 6 Amy Jones (capt & wk) 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Sophie Ecclestone 9 Charlie Dean 10 Kate Cross, 11 Lauren Bell
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Harleen Deol, 6 Dayalan Hemalatha, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Jhulan Goswami 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Jhulan GoswamiHarmanpreet KaurIndia WomenEngland WomenIndiaEnglandIND Women vs ENG WomenICC Women's ChampionshipIndia Women in England

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

IND Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
S Mandhanabowled5079
Shafali Vermabowled05
YH Bhatiabowled02
H Kaurlbw49
H Deollbw35
DB Sharmanot out4875
D Hemalathacaught217
P Vastrakarnot out621
Extras(b 1, lb 2, nb 1, w 12)
Total129(6 wkts; 35.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC Women's Championship
TEAMMWLPT
IND-W55010
SA-W3306
NZ-W2204
PAK-W3214
SL-W6152
ENG-W2020
WI-W2020
IRE-W3030
Full Table
