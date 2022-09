Goswami finishes as fifth-ranked bowler in ODIs, Matthews rises to No. 1 among allrounders

Elsewhere, West Indies went down 2-1 to New Zealand at home in an ODI series, but it wasn't for want of trying on the part of their captain Hayley Matthews . Matthews scored 88 runs in the three games [the most for West Indies] and also picked up five wickets, which took her to the No. 1 position on the allrounders' table, a jump of three positions past Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver and Marizanne Kapp.