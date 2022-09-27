Goswami finishes as fifth-ranked bowler in ODIs, Matthews rises to No. 1 among allrounders

Jhulan Goswami
has finished her ODI career as the fifth-ranked bowler in the world. Even though she didn't have a prolific series in England in terms of wickets, picking three in three games including two in the last one
, she played her part in India's series sweep by being the most economical bowler
across the two sides, with an economy rate of 3.00 over 27 overs.
Harmanpreet (221 runs in three innings) and Mandhana (181 in three innings) topped the overall run-scorers' chart in the series. As a result, Harmanpreet moved up four slots to No. 5, and Mandhana gained one spot to sixth. Renuka, meanwhile, was the most successful bowler across the two sides with eight strikes, and that took her up to No. 35, a rise of 35 places.
For England, Sophie Ecclestone
continued to top the bowlers' table despite just three wickets in the series, and Kate Cross
' seven wickets gave her a jump of three spots to seventh, while Charlie Dean
rose 13 places to 19th on the allrounders' rankings.
Elsewhere, West Indies went down 2-1 to New Zealand at home in an ODI series, but it wasn't for want of trying on the part of their captain Hayley Matthews
. Matthews scored 88 runs in the three games [the most for West Indies] and also picked up five wickets, which took her to the No. 1 position on the allrounders' table, a jump of three positions past Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver and Marizanne Kapp.
Amelia Kerr
, who topped the overall run-scorers' chart for the series with 98 runs, also moved up, getting to fourth place on the list of allrounders. Matthews and Kerr also moved up on the table for bowlers - Matthews went up two places to sixth, while Kerr moved up four places to 11th even though she picked up just one wicket in the series.
Chantham scored 144 runs, which helped her go up two places to 14th, and Boochatham picked up eight wickets, which helped her move up one spot to No. 14 too. Zimbabwe's Sharne Mayers
also had a good tournament, scoring 137 runs, and that took her up 18 spots to 21st.