Drinks
2nd T20I (N), Chennai, July 07, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
IND Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 8.90
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 34/1 (6.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:SA-W 168
India bowl and make four changes as Chetry debuts

South Africa went in with the same XI that recorded their first win on tour on Friday

Shashank Kishore
07-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Laura Wolvaardt and Harmanpreet Kaur shake hands after South Africa's win, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Chennai, July 5, 2024

Laura Wolvaardt and Harmanpreet Kaur shake hands after South Africa's win on Thursday  •  BCCI

Toss India elected to bowl vs South Africa
India rang in changes in rainy Chennai as they elected to bowl first in a bid to keep the T20I series alive.
Richa Ghosh was ruled out due to a "head injury" - she was concussed while attempting a catch in the series opener two nights ago. This meant a debut for 21-year-old wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, who becomes the second female Assamese cricketer to represent India.
India also brought in Arundhati Reddy to replace pace spearhead Renuka Singh, while D Hemalatha's lean run of form at No. 3 meant an opportunity for Sajeevan Sajana, who shot into the limelight as a finisher during WPL 2024 for Mumbai Indians.
In the bowling department, India opted to replace legspinner Asha Sobhana with allrounder Shreyanka Patil to join their three-pronged spin attack.
South Africa went in with the same XI that recorded their first win on tour on Friday.
Playing XIs
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Uma Chetry (wk), 6 S Sajana, 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Radha Yadav, 10 Shreyanka Patil, 11 Arundhati Reddy
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Marizanne Kapp, 4 Anneke Bosch, 5 Chloe Tryon, 6 Nadine de Klerk, 7 Annerie Dercksen, 8 Eliz-Mari Marx, 9 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 10 Ayabonga Khaka, 11 Nonkululeko Mlaba
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
SA-W 76.82%
SA-WIND-W
Over 10 • SA-W 89/2

Live Forecast: SA-W 168
SA Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
L Wolvaardt
caught2212
T Brits
not out4230
M Kapp
caught2014
A Bosch
not out35
Extras(lb 1, nb 1)
Total89(2 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>