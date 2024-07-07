Matches (24)
IND Women vs SA Women, 2nd T20I at Chennai, IND v SA [W], Jul 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Chennai, July 07, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
W
W
W
L
SA Women
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 316 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 110.87 SR
IND-W10 M • 213 Runs • 23.67 Avg • 128.31 SR
SA-W8 M • 329 Runs • 65.8 Avg • 127.51 SR
SA-W7 M • 265 Runs • 37.86 Avg • 143.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W6 M • 12 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 11.5 SR
IND-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 22.8 SR
SA-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 18.12 SR
SA-W8 M • 6 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 21.33 SR
SQUAD
IND-W
SA-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1950
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|7 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
India Women vs South Africa Women News
Ghosh goes off with concussion, Brits stretchered off with contusion
Neither player was able to take a full part in the first T20I between India and South Africa in Chennai on Friday
Brits and Kapp fifties help South Africa to their first victory of India tour
The hosts fell 12 runs short in Chennai and now trail the three-match T20I series 1-0
Sneh Rana: 'Test championship will be a big boost for women's cricket'
The star of India's ten-wicket win over South Africa in the one-off-Test accepts that she needs to work hard to get back to the white-ball sides
Wolvaardt: SA 'pretty close' to nailing best XI for T20 World Cup
The South Africa captain says she will experiment with her spinners in the powerplay as well as at the death during the series in Chennai