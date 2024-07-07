Matches (24)
IND Women vs SA Women, 2nd T20I at Chennai, IND v SA [W], Jul 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Chennai, July 07, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 316 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 110.87 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 213 Runs • 23.67 Avg • 128.31 SR
L Wolvaardt
8 M • 329 Runs • 65.8 Avg • 127.51 SR
M Kapp
7 M • 265 Runs • 37.86 Avg • 143.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RP Yadav
6 M • 12 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 11.5 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.87 Econ • 22.8 SR
N de Klerk
7 M • 8 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 18.12 SR
M Klaas
8 M • 6 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 21.33 SR
SQUAD
IND-W
SA-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Amanjot Kaur 
Batting Allrounder
Shreyanka Patil 
Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Sajeevan Sajana 
Allrounder
Shabnam Shakil 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Asha Sobhana 
Allrounder
Pooja Vastrakar 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1950
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days7 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
India Women vs South Africa Women News

Neither player was able to take a full part in the first T20I between India and South Africa in Chennai on Friday

The hosts fell 12 runs short in Chennai and now trail the three-match T20I series 1-0

The star of India's ten-wicket win over South Africa in the one-off-Test accepts that she needs to work hard to get back to the white-ball sides

The South Africa captain says she will experiment with her spinners in the powerplay as well as at the death during the series in Chennai

Chance for India to sweep multi-format series against South Africa

