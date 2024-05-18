Live Report - Rain halts Kohli, du Plessis' turbo-charged start

Small ground, dew could be around, says Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK captain, as the reason behind the decision. Moeen Ali not available, and so Mitchell Santner comes in for CSK.
Winning the toss not big a deal, says Faf du Plessis, RCB captain, and adds they were comfortable with doing anything. Du Plessis said RCB are unchanged but Glenn Maxwell is in for Will Jacks.
RCB: F du Plessis (capt), V Kohli, GJ Maxwell, RM Patidar, C Green, KD Karthik (wk), MK Lomror, Yash Dayal, KV Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, LH Ferguson
Reserves: Swapnil, Rawat, Prabhudessai, Vyshak, Himanshu
CSK: RD Gaikwad (capt), R Ravindra, DJ Mitchell, AM Rahane, MJ Santner, RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), SN Thakur, TU Deshpande, M Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh
Reserves: Dube, Rizvi, Solanki, Rasheed, Choudhary