Live Report - Rain halts Kohli, du Plessis' turbo-charged start

Here’s what our man at the ground in Bengaluru, Ashish Pant, is witnessing: "If it didn’t feel like a game on which the last playoff spot was riding, there’s absolute pandemonium outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where people have taken over both sides of the road. Lots of RCB shirts, but no shortage of CSK yellows either. RCB have just arrived and the decibel level has gone through the roof. The cops are having a hard time keeping things in control. But the bad news is that I can see a bit of drizzle coming down. Just a little bit at this point."