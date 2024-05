Live Report - Rain halts Kohli, du Plessis' turbo-charged start

AFP/Getty Images

Intent, what again?

Virat Kohli has taken his batting to another level in IPL 2024. Never mind he has the Orange Cap firmly on his head and is inching towards 700 runs for the season. Those have come at a strike rate of over 150, his fastest in an IPL season. He did THIS in a Tushar Deshpande over, the third of the game:

6 • 6 • • 1

Kohli hit Deshpande for two sixes in an over to take his six-counter to 35, joint-second with Abhishek Sharma this season. What's more, he has already hit 20 sixes INSIDE THE POWERPLAY this season; his previous best was nine in 2015. Only Abhishek (24), Travis Head (22) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (21) have more than him in the first six overs this season.