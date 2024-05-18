Matches (18)
Match delayed by rain
68th Match (N), Bengaluru, May 18, 2024, Indian Premier League
CSK chose to field.

Current RR: 10.33
forecasterLive Forecast:RCB 184
Updated 20 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - Rain halts Kohli, du Plessis' turbo-charged start

By S Sudarshanan

Sixy, Virat!

Intent, what again?
Virat Kohli has taken his batting to another level in IPL 2024. Never mind he has the Orange Cap firmly on his head and is inching towards 700 runs for the season. Those have come at a strike rate of over 150, his fastest in an IPL season. He did THIS in a Tushar Deshpande over, the third of the game:
6
6
1
Kohli hit Deshpande for two sixes in an over to take his six-counter to 35, joint-second with Abhishek Sharma this season. What's more, he has already hit 20 sixes INSIDE THE POWERPLAY this season; his previous best was nine in 2015. Only Abhishek (24), Travis Head (22) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (21) have more than him in the first six overs this season.
RCB are 31 for 0 in three overs, but then it started pelting down, forcing everybody off.
4
2
8

RCB vs CSK... in the stands

Ashish Pant from M Chinnaswamy: "Lost of mind-games happening within the crowd. As soon as there are chants of RCB, RCB...the CSK fans chime in with equal gusto. Kohli..Kohli is followed by Dhoni...Dhoni very quickly. Must be said there are a lot of yellow shirts, but still probably 55-45 in RCB's favour."
5
8
3
3

Social watch for #RCBvsCSK

3
8
2
2

Toss: CSK opt to bowl

Small ground, dew could be around, says Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK captain, as the reason behind the decision. Moeen Ali not available, and so Mitchell Santner comes in for CSK.
Winning the toss not big a deal, says Faf du Plessis, RCB captain, and adds they were comfortable with doing anything. Du Plessis said RCB are unchanged but Glenn Maxwell is in for Will Jacks.
RCB: F du Plessis (capt), V Kohli, GJ Maxwell, RM Patidar, C Green, KD Karthik (wk), MK Lomror, Yash Dayal, KV Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, LH Ferguson
Reserves: Swapnil, Rawat, Prabhudessai, Vyshak, Himanshu
CSK: RD Gaikwad (capt), R Ravindra, DJ Mitchell, AM Rahane, MJ Santner, RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), SN Thakur, TU Deshpande, M Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh
Reserves: Dube, Rizvi, Solanki, Rasheed, Choudhary
5
10
9
3

CSK watch

CSK don't have Moeen Ali for their last league game against RCB. Mitchell Santner seems to be the likely candidate to replace him in the XII. It could also be a stern captaincy test for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who's captaining an IPL side for the first time.
Ashish Pant from ground zero: "Might not be the usual home game that RCB are used to. Can spot yellow and red jerseys in almost in equal numbers. Dhoni is the last of the CSK members to walk out on the field. But there is one interesting bit happening. Avanish Aravelly, part of India at the Under-19 Men's World Cup earlier this year, has been doing wicketkeeping drills for the last half hour or so."
2
4
2
4

Dhoni-mania

Is this MS Dhoni's last IPL season? A lot of chatter around it. A few years ago, MS had expressed his desire to play his last match in Chennai. If CSK win by a big margin today, they could have a shot at finishing in the top two in the league stage, which would mean CSK play the Qualifier 1 in Chennai. If not they may have to take the Eliminator route via Ahmedabad.
A few days ago CSK batting coach Mike Hussey expressed his desire of wanting Dhoni to keep going. Earlier in the season, Stephen Fleming said they know what MSD brings to the table and are trying to max his impact out. Virat Kohli, too, spoke about Dhoni's finishing prowess among other things.
6
2
1

RCB team tactics

RCB will not have Will Jacks, who has flown home. They could go in for a straight swap with Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell also has a good record against CSK's spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja (93 runs, 65 balls, 7 dismissals) and Maheesh Theekshana (69 runs, 36 balls, 3 wickets) in all men's T20s. He also has six wickets against CSK with the ball.
The other positive for RCB could be the form of Rajat Patidar. He has three fifties in his last four outings, and has been superb against spin in IPL 2024. I got him to speak more on his spin prowess.
It already seems magical that RCB have turned around their poor start to the season. They had lost seven games, including six in a row, out of their first eight games. Shashank Kishore, manning the ball-by-ball comms, writes about what RCB did right.
3
4
2

Welcome to the game of #IPL 2024!

It is the big game. A knockout. Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni, even though they are no longer the captains. #RCBvCSK. One of these sides will book a playoffs spot at the end of tonight. A washout would mean RCB bow out. They need a win and a slightly big one to go through. There is rain in the radar. Oooohh! Plenty to look forward to. Sruthi Ravindranath's preview should have you covered.
Here’s what our man at the ground in Bengaluru, Ashish Pant, is witnessing: "If it didn’t feel like a game on which the last playoff spot was riding, there’s absolute pandemonium outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where people have taken over both sides of the road. Lots of RCB shirts, but no shortage of CSK yellows either. RCB have just arrived and the decibel level has gone through the roof. The cops are having a hard time keeping things in control. But the bad news is that I can see a bit of drizzle coming down. Just a little bit at this point."
4
8
1
12
All Match News

A virtual quarter-final as CSK come to Bengaluru to take on RCB. Find all the fun, colour, stats and insights here

Kohli not in favour of Impact Player: 'Not every team has a Bumrah or Rashid'

"One extra batter is the reason why I am playing with a 200-plus strike rate in the powerplay"

Sunny morning gives way to cloudy evening as RCB wait to take on CSK

There is a 60% chance of rain around the match start time

Gaikwad the captain faces his sternest test yet

How he handles the pressure in an all-important game against RCB could well define his season

What RCB did right after it began so horribly wrong

After losing seven of their first eight games, RCB are on the brink of achieving something remarkable. Here's how they did it

RCB Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
V Kohli
not out199
F du Plessis
not out129
Total31(0 wkts; 3 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1393191.428
RR1385160.273
SRH1375150.406
CSK1376140.528
DC147714-0.377
LSG147714-0.667
RCB1367120.387
GT145712-1.063
PBKS135810-0.347
MI144108-0.318
Full Table
