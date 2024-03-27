Live report - SRH vs MI: Klaasen onslaught helps Sunrisers soar after Head, Abhishek blitz

9.76 Hardik Pandya's economy rate in the powerplay since IPL 2023

Hardik has been wanting to take responsibility with the ball also for Mumbai. And so, in two matches now, he has bowled in the powerplay, starting before Bumrah. He was unlucky once, when Head was dropped off his first ball. In his second over also, Head sliced one just past the diving backward point. Even though he dismissed Agarwal - third time in 11 balls for just 7 runs - Hardik has gone for 24 in his first two overs.