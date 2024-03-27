Live report - SRH vs MI: Klaasen onslaught helps Sunrisers soar after Head, Abhishek blitz

Live
Live report - SRH vs MI: Klaasen onslaught helps Sunrisers soar after Head, Abhishek blitzBy S Sudarshanan
Spin-basher Klaasen checks in
174.38 Heinrich Klaasen's strike rate vs spin in T20s since 2022 (before this game)
Klaasen and his love (and exploits) against spin is quite well known. He is the best striker against spin in T20s in the last couple of years. Yet, after seeing the back of the left-handers, Mumbai turned to Shams Mulani to bowl to two right-handers in Klaasen and Markram.
Klaasen duly despatched him over long-off for half a dozen. Hardik and Bumrah then bowled the next three overs. But Klaasen hit a six against each of the bowlers. The result? Second-fastest 200 in the IPL.
Two games into IPL 2024, Klaasen has hit 11 sixes and 0 fours.
SRH 202 for 3 in 15 overs
Abhishek shakes Head's record
If Mumbai thought they were getting some respite after Head's fall, they were mistaken.
IPL debutant Maphaka was once again the man in target. Abhishek Sharma hit two fours and two sixes off the tenth over, raising his half-century off just 16 balls - the fastest for SRH. Only minutes before, Head brought up his off 18 balls. Maphaka was hit for 22 by Head, 20 by Abhishek and has figures of 3-0-48-0.
SRH were 148 for 2 in ten overs - 300 anyone?
Piyush Chawla then bowls a shortish seam-up ball - after his tossed up delivery was tonked away - to end Abhishek's onslaught.
SRH 161 for 3 in 11 overs
Coetzee makes Head-way
They bowled full on the stumps, on the pads, outside off, Head put them away.
They delivered length - on middle, off and on the pads. Head smacked them away.
Full tosses were not spared, bouncers not spared. And then Coetzee, after going for 30 in 10 legal balls, decided to bowl short and wide with a deep third in place. And that, as it turned out, was the magic ball. Head high, he walked off for 62 off just 24.
Thanks to Head's assault, Sunrisers brought up their 100 in just the seventh over. Before today, the earliest they had got to 100 was in the eighth over against RCB in 2015.
SRH 113 for 2 in 7.5 overs
SRH = Sunrisers (a)Head!
Head continues his love affair with India. After a rollicking ODI World Cup last year, he has now smashed an 18-ball fifty, the fastest for SRH in the IPL. He has been ruthless to say the least. Maphaka travelled the distance in his second over. Gerald Coetzee's first over also cost Mumbai 23 - Head hitting two fours and a six after Abhishek Sharma hit a six.
Sunrisers finish the powerplay on 81 for 1, their best score in the first six overs. These are also the second-most by any team against Mumbai in the history of the IPL.
Powerplay troubles for Hardik?
9.76 Hardik Pandya's economy rate in the powerplay since IPL 2023
Hardik has been wanting to take responsibility with the ball also for Mumbai. And so, in two matches now, he has bowled in the powerplay, starting before Bumrah. He was unlucky once, when Head was dropped off his first ball. In his second over also, Head sliced one just past the diving backward point. Even though he dismissed Agarwal - third time in 11 balls for just 7 runs - Hardik has gone for 24 in his first two overs.
Head-start for SRH!
Head was dropped by Tim David off Hardik Pandya's first ball, the seventh ball of the match. Head was on 5 off 2 then. And then he does this to Maphaka:
Go Boom straightaway?
Mayank Agarwal vs Jasprit Bumrah - three dismissals in 16 balls.
Bumrah in the powerplay in the IPL - 29 wickets in 115 outings at an economy of 6.63.
Bumrah has bowled only eight balls to Travis Head in T20s for 11 runs.
But Mumbai Indians hand Kwena Maphaka the new ball. Perhaps saving Bumrah for Heinrich Klaasen?
Team news
Kwena Maphaka makes his IPL debut at 17 years and 354 days. He replaces Luke Wood for Mumbai, who once again start with three overseas players in the XI. Click here to know more about Maphaka and why he is a big deal.
This will be Rohit Sharma's 200th IPL match for Mumbai Indians. He is just the third player after MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to play 200 games for an IPL team. Overall, this is his 245th IPL match, the second-most to Dhoni's 252.
Sunrisers have made a couple of tweaks too. World Cup star Travis Head comes in for Marco Jansen. T Natarajan has a niggle and Jaydev Unadkat replaces him in the XI.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Abhishek Sharma, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mayank Markande, 11 Jaydev Unadkat
Mumbai: 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Naman Dhir, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Tim David, 7. Shams Mulani, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Piyush Chala, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Kwena Maphaka
Toss: Mumbai opt to bowl vs SRH
Timeout LIVE: Tom Moody, Wasim Jaffer and Mitch McClenaghan build up with Raunak Kapoor
Quick glance: Tweaks needed?
Nehal Wadhera was a breakout star for Mumbai last year. But he did not start this year. Instead it was Naman Dhir, Punjab batter, who batted at No.3 and gave a good first account of himself, even though Mumbai lost to Gujarat Titans. They started with three overseas players in the XI, and used Dewald Brevis as an Impact Sub for Luke Wood. Should they tinker with their XI in just their second match?
Sunrisers only narrowly lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, and almost hunted down 209. The area in focus in their batting is the top three - Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma (brought in as Impact Sub) and Rahul Tripathi. Should they consider bringing in Travis Head immediately in the XI?
Welcome!
Mumbai Indians have won four of the last five matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers won only one match in Hyderabad in IPL 2023. They have a balanced squad and they have a problem of plenty in the overseas department. Mumbai have yet again begun an IPL season with a loss. It was baptism by fire for their new captain Hardik Pandya. How will he and the team fare today? Will Hyderabad be any different for Sunrisers this season?
Hello and a warm welcome as IPL 2024 comes to Hyderabad. The venue was a high-scoring one in the ODI World Cup last year. How will it play tonight? Lots to look forward to.
