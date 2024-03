Live report - SRH vs MI: Klaasen onslaught helps Sunrisers soar after Head, Abhishek blitz

174.38 Heinrich Klaasen's strike rate vs spin in T20s since 2022 (before this game)

Klaasen and his love (and exploits) against spin is quite well known. He is the best striker against spin in T20s in the last couple of years. Yet, after seeing the back of the left-handers, Mumbai turned to Shams Mulani to bowl to two right-handers in Klaasen and Markram.

Klaasen duly despatched him over long-off for half a dozen. Hardik and Bumrah then bowled the next three overs. But Klaasen hit a six against each of the bowlers. The result? Second-fastest 200 in the IPL.

Two games into IPL 2024, Klaasen has hit 11 sixes and 0 fours.