Stats - Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total in six-fest

- Previous instances of an SRH batter reaching fifty in less than 20 balls in the IPL. Travis Head set the record for the fastest fifty for the franchise, taking 18 balls to get to the landmark, only for Abhishek Sharma to break it less than four overs later, taking only 16 deliveries for his fifty. The previous fastest fifty for SRH was off 20 balls by David Warner (vs CSK in 2015 and vs KKR in 2017) and Moises Henriques (vs RCB in 2015).