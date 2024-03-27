Stats - Sunrisers break record for highest ever IPL total in six-fest
They also had two players - first Travis Head, then Abhishek Sharma - break the record for the fastest fifty by a SRH batter in the same innings
277 for 3 - Sunrisers Hyderabad's total against Mumbai Indians is the highest in the history of the IPL. They broke the record set by Royal Challengers Bangalore with 263 for 5 against Pune Warriors in 2013.
3 - Men's T20 totals higher than Sunrisers' 277 against Mumbai. The highest is 314 for 3 by Nepal against Mongolia in the Asian Games last year, followed by Afghanistan's 278 for 3 against Ireland in 2019 in Dehradun and Czech Republic's 278 for 4 in the Continental Cup in 2019. The 277 by Sunrisers is also the second-highest T20 total on Indian soil, behind Afghanistan's effort.
0 - Previous instances of an SRH batter reaching fifty in less than 20 balls in the IPL. Travis Head set the record for the fastest fifty for the franchise, taking 18 balls to get to the landmark, only for Abhishek Sharma to break it less than four overs later, taking only 16 deliveries for his fifty. The previous fastest fifty for SRH was off 20 balls by David Warner (vs CSK in 2015 and vs KKR in 2017) and Moises Henriques (vs RCB in 2015).
1 - Head and Abhishek became the first pair of batters to complete fifty in less than 20 balls for the same team in an IPL match.
148 - Sunrisers' total at the halfway stage is by far the highest for any team in the first ten overs of an IPL innings. The previous highest was 131 by Kings XI Punjab in 2014 and Mumbai Indians in 2021, both against Sunrisers.
14.4 - Overs needed for Sunrisers to reach the 200-run mark, the second-fastest by any team in the IPL. The previous fastest team 200 in the IPL was off 14.1 overs by Royal Challengers against Kings XI in a shortened game in 2016.
66 - Runs conceded by Kwena Maphaka - the joint-third most by any bowler in an IPL innings. These are also the most by any bowler on IPL debut, surpassing the 62 by Michael Neser against Royal Challengers in 2013.
81 - Sunrisers' total in the powerplay, which is their highest-ever in the IPL, surpassing the 79 they scored against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. It is also the second-highest powerplay total against Mumbai, behind the 90 by Chennai Super Kings in 2015.
18 - Sixes by Sunrisers in their innings - the most by them in an IPL match. Their previous highest was 15 sixes during their last game this season, against Knight Riders.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo