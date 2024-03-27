Sunrisers trump Mumbai in record six-hitting carnage

Sunrisers made 277, the highest ever total in IPL history, and Mumbai, despite their best efforts, fell 31 short

Sunrisers Hyderabad 277 for 3 (Klaasen 80*, Abhishek 63, Head 62) beat Mumbai Indians 246 for 5 (Tilak 64, David 42*, Cummins 2-35) by 31 runs

Sixes were being hit for fun. Runs were flowing at a breakneck pace. You wouldn't be blamed for thinking you were watching a video game. But the carnage in Hyderabad saw an 11-year old IPL record fall.

A fiery knock from Chris Gayle in 2013 had helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 263, a total that seemed insurmountable. But the collective show from the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters on a record-breaking Wednesday saw them notch up the highest total in the 16-year history of the IPL - 277 for 3. Mumbai Indians almost paid them back with the same coin, their batters coming out attacking with a nothing-to-lose attitude. Eventually, they lost steam and finished at 246 for 5, the fifth-highest T20 total in a losing cause

Travis Head struck an 18-ball half-century, the fastest for SRH in the IPL. Moments later, Abhishek Sharma slammed a 16-ball fifty to snatch the record. An hour after that, Heinrich Klaasen cut loose to seemingly bat MI out of the contest. But to their credit, Mumbai kept up with the asking rate for most part of the chase, and fell short by only 31.

Never were more runs scored in a men's T20 match (523). Never were most sixes hit in a men's T20 (38). At the end of the close to four-hour six-fest, only two bowlers returned with an economy rate of under ten an over.

The perfect Head-start

Head, in for Marco Jansen, continued from where he had left off on his previous tour of India. He was off the mark with a four off IPL debutant Kwena Maphaka, the 17-year-old who played for South Africa at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. Head motored along like a car that had only one gear - the highest. He was given a life when Tim David dropped him at mid-off off Hardik Pandya's first ball. But there was no looking back.

Head smacked two fours and sixes each in a 22-run Maphaka over before hitting two fours and a six off Gerald Coetzee in an over that went for 23 to end the powerplay. Head had scored 59 off the 81 SRH made in the first six overs. In his next over, though, Coetzee bowled a short and wide one - the widest MI bowlers bowled to Head in the evening - which the batter only carved to deep backward point.

Abhishek shows his mettle

Head's inclusion in the XI meant Abhishek had to move down the order, and he walked in at No.3 after Mayank Agarwal fell in the fifth over. Abhishek got going with a pull off Coetzee and then meted out a special treatment to Piyush Chawla, hitting him for three sixes in an over. That helped SRH notch up their 100 in just seven overs, their second-fastest in the IPL.

Abhishek also tore into Maphaka's third over, hitting him for a sequence of 4, 6, 6, 4 to complete his fifty and snatch the record from Head. The key was how early he picked the length of the bowlers and went all-out. He hit seven sixes in his 23-ball stay for 63 before heaving a half-tracker that Chawla fired in seam-up at 112.8kph straight to deep midwicket.

Heinrich Klaasen hit another rampaging half-century • AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar

Klaasen, Markram add finishing touches

With nine overs to go and two right-handers in the middle, Hardik Pandya sensed an opportunity to get in left-arm spinner Shams Mulani in the game. That played into the hands of Klaasen, who is a spin-basher. In T20s since January 2022, no batter who has faced at least 500 balls had a higher strike rate that Klaasen's 174.38 before the start of the game.

True to the trait, he smacked Mulani over long-off to get his boundary-count going. Klaasen then hit a six each off Hardik and Jasprit Bumrah as SRH crossed 200 in the 15th over. Aiden Markram , at the other end, had hit a six and a four but was happy to give strike to his South Africa team-mate. Klaasen brought up his fifty off 22 balls, which was only the third quickest on the night.

Klaasen hit two successive sixes in the last over bowled by Mulani to go past RCB's record score. SRH added 63 in the last four overs to post the third-highest total in all men's T20s.

Mumbai lose the fizz

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan kicked off Mumbai's reply in fine fashion. Rohit muscled Bhuvneshwar Kumar down the ground before hitting Jaydev Unadkat - brought in for T Natarajan, who had a niggle - for back-to-back sixes. Kishan then took 23 off Bhuvneshwar's second over, hitting him for a four and three sixes. Kishan then slogged Shahbaz Ahmed to deep midwicket but Rohit kept going.

He whipped Pat Cummins' second ball over midwicket before miscuing a pull to fall for 26 off just 12. Only twice in the IPL has Rohit scored more - 37 in April 2015 vs RCB, and 27 in May 2015 vs Chennai Super Kings - in the first 12 balls he faced.