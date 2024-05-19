SRH ride on another Abhishek blitz to keep hopes of top-two finish alive

Punjab Kings posted 214 on the back of a solid fifty from Prabhsimran, but SRH hunted it down with five balls to spare

Abhishek Sharma sends one sailing over the ropes during his 28-ball 66 • Associated Press

And still it wasn't enough for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Not nearly enough to halt the batting juggernaut that SRH have been in IPL 2024. They lost their best batter Travis Head first ball, but raced through the powerplay thanks to Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi , who hit 66 off 28 and 33 off 18 respectively, propelling the team to 84 for 2 at the end of their first six overs.

From then, the scoring didn't really slow until the target was within sight. Heinrich Klaasen led SRH to the brink of victory with 42 off 26. The winning runs were hit with five balls to spare.

Dare we say something about the bowlers? Only SRH's T Natarajan escaped with decent figures, taking 2 for 33.

SRH now move into second on the points table . Whether they stay there and play the Qualifier 1, rather than the Eliminator, depends on whether Rajasthan Royals win in the second game of the day, against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders.

Abhishek lights up Hyderabad one last time in IPL 2024

In what was their last home game this season, Abhishek gave the SRH faithful a show to remember a batting-powered season by. He smashed his first two sixes over fine leg, when bowlers delivered short-of-a-length balls into the body, and went on to hit six sixes in all, in addition to five fours. Most of these relied on excellent timing, but there was luck there too - one of the sixes came off the outside edge.

He sped past 50 off 21 balls, but this was only his third-fastest half-century this season - he had hit fifties off 16 and 19 balls in the weeks gone by.

Abhishek's 72-run partnership with Tripathi, which came off 29 balls, was the foundation of SRH's chase. Even after they were parted, the required rate seemed tame.

Klaasen plays a measured innings

As good as Abhishek's fireworks were, SRH still needed 86 off the last 59 balls after he was out, and Klaasen delivered one of his more chilled-out innings. He still hit sixes when it felt good, of course, the most spectacular being the back-foot six down the ground off the bowling of Harpreet Brar, who had just delivered a standard length ball outside off stump.

But as wickets fell around him, it needed someone to take responsibility and massage the chase home. Klaasen was bowled by Brar with SRH needing seven to win off 11 balls. But he had got them close enough.

Prabhsimran and Taide's opening mayhem

PBKS had reason to hope they would get a closing win for this season, though, and finish outside the bottom two, mainly because of the start they had in the game. Prabhsimran was outstanding on the leg side, hitting all his four sixes there in his 71 off 45. Taide made 46 off 27.

A match-defining four overs