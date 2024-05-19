Matches (15)
IPL (1)
ENG v PAK (W) (1)
T20I Tri-Series (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CE Cup (3)
RESULT
69th Match (D/N), Hyderabad, May 19, 2024, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
214/5
Sunrisers Hyderabad FlagSunrisers Hyderabad
(19.1/20 ov, T:215) 215/6

SRH won by 4 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
66 (28)
abhishek-sharma
Cricinfo's MVP
113.54 ptsImpact List
abhishek-sharma
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

SRH ride on another Abhishek blitz to keep hopes of top-two finish alive

Punjab Kings posted 214 on the back of a solid fifty from Prabhsimran, but SRH hunted it down with five balls to spare

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
19-May-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Abhishek Sharma sends one sailing, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024, Hyderabad, May 19, 2024

Abhishek Sharma sends one sailing over the ropes during his 28-ball 66  •  Associated Press

Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide put on 97 for the first wicket off 55 balls, Rilee Rossouw hit 49 at a strike rate above 200, and Jitesh Sharma provided the closing fireworks, with 32 not out off 15. They set Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 215 to win.
And still it wasn't enough for Punjab Kings (PBKS). Not nearly enough to halt the batting juggernaut that SRH have been in IPL 2024. They lost their best batter Travis Head first ball, but raced through the powerplay thanks to Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, who hit 66 off 28 and 33 off 18 respectively, propelling the team to 84 for 2 at the end of their first six overs.
From then, the scoring didn't really slow until the target was within sight. Heinrich Klaasen led SRH to the brink of victory with 42 off 26. The winning runs were hit with five balls to spare.
Dare we say something about the bowlers? Only SRH's T Natarajan escaped with decent figures, taking 2 for 33.
SRH now move into second on the points table. Whether they stay there and play the Qualifier 1, rather than the Eliminator, depends on whether Rajasthan Royals win in the second game of the day, against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders.

Abhishek lights up Hyderabad one last time in IPL 2024

In what was their last home game this season, Abhishek gave the SRH faithful a show to remember a batting-powered season by. He smashed his first two sixes over fine leg, when bowlers delivered short-of-a-length balls into the body, and went on to hit six sixes in all, in addition to five fours. Most of these relied on excellent timing, but there was luck there too - one of the sixes came off the outside edge.
He sped past 50 off 21 balls, but this was only his third-fastest half-century this season - he had hit fifties off 16 and 19 balls in the weeks gone by.
Abhishek's 72-run partnership with Tripathi, which came off 29 balls, was the foundation of SRH's chase. Even after they were parted, the required rate seemed tame.

Klaasen plays a measured innings

As good as Abhishek's fireworks were, SRH still needed 86 off the last 59 balls after he was out, and Klaasen delivered one of his more chilled-out innings. He still hit sixes when it felt good, of course, the most spectacular being the back-foot six down the ground off the bowling of Harpreet Brar, who had just delivered a standard length ball outside off stump.
But as wickets fell around him, it needed someone to take responsibility and massage the chase home. Klaasen was bowled by Brar with SRH needing seven to win off 11 balls. But he had got them close enough.

Prabhsimran and Taide's opening mayhem

PBKS had reason to hope they would get a closing win for this season, though, and finish outside the bottom two, mainly because of the start they had in the game. Prabhsimran was outstanding on the leg side, hitting all his four sixes there in his 71 off 45. Taide made 46 off 27.

A match-defining four overs

There was something of a slowdown after Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, the young legspinner from Jaffna, took Prabhsimran's wicket in the 15th over. Although Jitesh finished strong, perhaps overs 15 to 18 (both inclusive) was when PBKS lost their way. They had been 151 for 1 at the start of that passage, looking poised to push 250. By the end of the 18th over, they were 186 for 5.
Prabhsimran SinghRilee RossouwAbhishek SharmaRahul TripathiSunrisers HyderabadPunjab KingsPBKS vs SRHIndian Premier League

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Language
English
Win Probability
SRH 100%
PBKSSRH
100%50%100%PBKS InningsSRH Innings

Over 20 • SRH 215/6

SRH won by 4 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
SRH Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TM Head
bowled01
Abhishek Sharma
caught6628
RA Tripathi
caught3318
K Nitish Kumar Reddy
caught3725
H Klaasen
bowled4226
Shahbaz Ahmed
caught36
Abdul Samad
not out118
Sanvir Singh
not out64
Extras(lb 6, nb 1, w 10)
Total215(6 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1393191.428
SRH1485170.414
RR1385160.273
RCB1477140.459
CSK1477140.392
DC147714-0.377
LSG147714-0.667
GT145712-1.063
PBKS145910-0.353
MI144108-0.318
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved