69th Match (D/N), Hyderabad, May 19, 2024, Indian Premier League
PBKS chose to bat.

Current RR: 10.88
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 60/1 (12.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:PBKS 229
Updated 13 mins ago • Published Today

Live report - SRH vs PBKS - Can Sunrisers take a stride towards the top two?

By Andrew Fidel Fernando

Taide goes

It's not quite a century stand for PBKS' openers, as Taide slices a short wide Natarajan delivery to backward point, where it's caught sharply by Sanvir Singh.
But he's only taken 27 balls for his 46, and is out attacking. Job well done.
44 No. of runs PBKS scored via boundaries (2 sixes, 8 fours) in the powerplay
Prabhsimran and Atharva Taide don't just survive the powerplay, they have Punjab Kings placed extremely well at the end of the first six over, at 61 for no loss. Given SRH have one of the most fearsome top orders in the competition they will not panic just yet. But this is as good a start as PBKS could have hoped for.
Prabhsimran gets the run rate moving

After a couple of quiet overs to start, a couple of boundaries off the third over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, gets PBKS' run rate up above seven. The first of those fours was a lucky bottom-edge that sent the ball skimming past the keeper, who was standing up. But the second was a bash over midwicket.
Viyaskanth in for SRH

Exciting news for fans of Jaffna cricket. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, the young legspinner, gets his second match for SRH. Here's how the hosts line up.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, look like this:
1 Prabhsimran Singh, 2 Rilee Rossouw, 3 Atharva Taide, 4 Shashank Singh, 5 Jitesh Sharma (capt, wk), 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Shivam Singh, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Rishi Dhawan, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Rahul Chahar. Impact Subs: Arshdeep, Thyagarajan, Choudhary, Kaverappa and Bhatia

Punjab Kings bowl

Sunrisers choose to bowl in their final home game this season. Meanwhile, our experts Tom Moody, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Wasim Jaffer look ahead to the match.
Waddup

15 No. of points SRH have on the IPL table, which currently puts them at third.
Hey folks, welcome to what is not quite a dead rubber. Punjab Kings are out of contention for the top four, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are definitely in the playoffs. But if SRH win this afternoon, they give themselves a chance of finishing second, which would in turn put them in the Qualifier, rather than the Eliminator. (If Rajasthan Royals win tonight, SRH will finish third regardless, however.)
PBKS meanwhile, can climb past Gujarat Titans on Net Run Rate and avoid a bottom two finish, if they win this match.
Win Probability
PBKS 91.55%
PBKSSRH
Current Over 12 • PBKS 127/1

Live Forecast: PBKS 229
PBKS Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Taide
caught4627
Prabhsimran Singh
not out6337
RR Rossouw
not out137
Extras(lb 4, nb 1)
Total127(1 wkt; 11.4 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KKR1393191.428
RR1385160.273
SRH1375150.406
RCB1477140.459
CSK1477140.392
DC147714-0.377
LSG147714-0.667
GT145712-1.063
PBKS135810-0.347
MI144108-0.318
Full Table
