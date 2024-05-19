Live report - SRH vs PBKS - Can Sunrisers take a stride towards the top two?

Matches (17)
69th Match (D/N), Hyderabad, May 19, 2024, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 10.88
• Last 5 ov (RR): 60/1 (12.00)
Live Forecast:PBKS 229
Live
It's not quite a century stand for PBKS' openers, as Taide slices a short wide Natarajan delivery to backward point, where it's caught sharply by Sanvir Singh.
But he's only taken 27 balls for his 46, and is out attacking. Job well done.
�
�1
�
�
44 No. of runs PBKS scored via boundaries (2 sixes, 8 fours) in the powerplay
Prabhsimran and Atharva Taide don't just survive the powerplay, they have Punjab Kings placed extremely well at the end of the first six over, at 61 for no loss. Given SRH have one of the most fearsome top orders in the competition they will not panic just yet. But this is as good a start as PBKS could have hoped for.
�1
�1
�
�
After a couple of quiet overs to start, a couple of boundaries off the third over, bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, gets PBKS' run rate up above seven. The first of those fours was a lucky bottom-edge that sent the ball skimming past the keeper, who was standing up. But the second was a bash over midwicket.
That over:
2
•
1
4
4
1
�2
�2
�
�1
Exciting news for fans of Jaffna cricket. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, the young legspinner, gets his second match for SRH. Here's how the hosts line up.
Punjab Kings, meanwhile, look like this:
1 Prabhsimran Singh, 2 Rilee Rossouw, 3 Atharva Taide, 4 Shashank Singh, 5 Jitesh Sharma (capt, wk), 6 Ashutosh Sharma, 7 Shivam Singh, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Rishi Dhawan, 10 Harshal Patel, 11 Rahul Chahar. Impact Subs: Arshdeep, Thyagarajan, Choudhary, Kaverappa and Bhatia
�
�
�
�
Sunrisers choose to bowl in their final home game this season. Meanwhile, our experts Tom Moody, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Wasim Jaffer look ahead to the match.
�1
�
�1
�
15 No. of points SRH have on the IPL table, which currently puts them at third.
Hey folks, welcome to what is not quite a dead rubber. Punjab Kings are out of contention for the top four, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are definitely in the playoffs. But if SRH win this afternoon, they give themselves a chance of finishing second, which would in turn put them in the Qualifier, rather than the Eliminator. (If Rajasthan Royals win tonight, SRH will finish third regardless, however.)
PBKS meanwhile, can climb past Gujarat Titans on Net Run Rate and avoid a bottom two finish, if they win this match.
�2
�1
�
�1
Match Coverage
Live report - SRH vs PBKS - Can Sunrisers take a stride towards the top two?
Sunrisers Hyderabad host Punjab Kings on the final day of league games at IPL 2024, with one eye on a top-two finish. Get all your live stats, analyses and colour right here on ESPNcricinfo's live blog
PBKS Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|46
|27
|not out
|63
|37
|not out
|13
|7
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 1)
|Total
|127(1 wkt; 11.4 ovs)
