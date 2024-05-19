Live report - SRH vs PBKS - Can Sunrisers take a stride towards the top two?

44 No. of runs PBKS scored via boundaries (2 sixes, 8 fours) in the powerplay

Prabhsimran and Atharva Taide don't just survive the powerplay, they have Punjab Kings placed extremely well at the end of the first six over, at 61 for no loss. Given SRH have one of the most fearsome top orders in the competition they will not panic just yet. But this is as good a start as PBKS could have hoped for.