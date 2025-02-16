Matches (7)
WPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Live
2nd ODI, Harare, February 16, 2025, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(10.5/50 ov) 45/1
Ireland FlagIreland

Ireland chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 4.15
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 20/1 (4.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:ZIM 256
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Unchanged Ireland field in a bid to level series

Zimbabwe made one change bringing in Gwandu in place of left-arm seamer Nyamhuri

Abhimanyu Bose
16-Feb-2025 • 52 mins ago
Craig Ervine and Brian Bennett added 136 off 134 balls, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Harare, February 14, 2025

Zimbabwe will be setting a total again in Harare  •  Zimbabwe Cricket

Toss Ireland chose to bowl vs Zimbabwe
Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl in a bid to level the series in the second ODI in Harare.
The visitors named an unchanged XI from the first ODI, while Zimbabwe made one tweak, bringing in right-arm quick Trevor Gwandu in place of left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri.
Harare has a forecast of possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, something that could have factored into Ireland's decision at the toss. It had rained the night before, but was dry in the morning, ensuring the toss went through on time.
Zimbabwe come into the match with a 1-0 lead after Brian Bennett's sensational 169 helped them register a 49-run win in the series opener.
Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Ben Curran, 3 Craig Ervine (capt), 4 Sikandar Raza, 5 Wessly Madhevere, 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Trevor Gwandu, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 George Dockrell, 7 Mark Adair, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Graham Hume, 10 Matthew Humphreys, 11 Josh Little
IrelandZimbabweZimbabwe vs IrelandIreland tour of Zimbabwe

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
ZIM 51.77%
ZIMIRE
100%50%100%ZIM InningsIRE Innings

Current Over 11 • ZIM 44/1

Live Forecast: ZIM 257
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Zimbabwe Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Bennett
caught3034
BJ Curran
not out1023
CR Ervine
not out28
Extras(lb 3)
Total45(1 wkt; 10.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>