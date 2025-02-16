Unchanged Ireland field in a bid to level series

Toss Ireland chose to bowl vs Zimbabwe

Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl in a bid to level the series in the second ODI in Harare.

The visitors named an unchanged XI from the first ODI, while Zimbabwe made one tweak, bringing in right-arm quick Trevor Gwandu in place of left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri.

Harare has a forecast of possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, something that could have factored into Ireland's decision at the toss. It had rained the night before, but was dry in the morning, ensuring the toss went through on time.

Zimbabwe come into the match with a 1-0 lead after Brian Bennett's sensational 169 helped them register a 49-run win in the series opener.

Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Ben Curran, 3 Craig Ervine (capt), 4 Sikandar Raza, 5 Wessly Madhevere, 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Trevor Gwandu, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani