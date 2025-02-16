Matches (10)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 2nd ODI at Harare, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Harare, February 16, 2025, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Ireland FlagIreland
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Bennett
7 M • 249 Runs • 35.57 Avg • 99.6 SR
CR Ervine
10 M • 233 Runs • 25.89 Avg • 77.15 SR
HT Tector
10 M • 326 Runs • 40.75 Avg • 80.89 SR
C Campher
10 M • 273 Runs • 34.13 Avg • 78.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.99 Econ • 25.46 SR
B Muzarabani
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 33 SR
CA Young
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 28.28 SR
GI Hume
9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.92 Econ • 34.83 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ZIM
IRE
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4840
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days16 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
Ireland in Zimbabwe News

Brian Bennett's 169 puts Zimbabwe 1-0 up

Ireland went toe-to-toe for most of the chase but lost the last four wickets in their last ten deliveries

Zimbabwe, Ireland look to enhance their ODI cred as road to 2027 World Cup begins

Both teams did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup, so will play no part in the upcoming Champions Trophy, but they do have a carrot to run towards

Stats - Zimbabwe remain winless at home since 2013

Stats highlights from Bulawayo, where Ireland completed a hat-trick of Test wins

Humphreys spins Ireland to a hat-trick of Test wins

Ireland needed just 18.3 overs on day five - with threat of rain looming - to close out the game

Humphreys four-for puts Ireland in sight of victory

Going into the final day, Zimbabwe need another 109 with three wickets in hand

