Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd ODI at Harare, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Harare, February 18, 2025, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Ireland FlagIreland
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BJ Bennett
8 M • 279 Runs • 34.88 Avg • 98.23 SR
CR Ervine
10 M • 237 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 76.94 SR
C Campher
10 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 76.36 SR
HT Tector
10 M • 333 Runs • 37 Avg • 80.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 28.28 SR
B Muzarabani
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.2 Econ • 36.66 SR
MR Adair
10 M • 16 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 33.31 SR
GI Hume
10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.9 Econ • 36.76 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ZIM
IRE
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4842
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days18 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Ireland in Zimbabwe News

Campher first picked up three wickets and then added 144 with Stirling, who scored an excellent 89, to steer the chase

Ireland went toe-to-toe for most of the chase but lost the last four wickets in their last ten deliveries

Both teams did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup, so will play no part in the upcoming Champions Trophy, but they do have a carrot to run towards

Stats highlights from Bulawayo, where Ireland completed a hat-trick of Test wins

Ireland needed just 18.3 overs on day five - with threat of rain looming - to close out the game

