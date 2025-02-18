Matches (10)
WPL (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 3rd ODI at Harare, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
IRE Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
IRE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
NR
L
L
W
L
Ireland
L
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM8 M • 279 Runs • 34.88 Avg • 98.23 SR
ZIM10 M • 237 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 76.94 SR
IRE10 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 76.36 SR
IRE10 M • 333 Runs • 37 Avg • 80.62 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 28.28 SR
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.2 Econ • 36.66 SR
IRE10 M • 16 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 33.31 SR
IRE10 M • 13 Wkts • 4.9 Econ • 36.76 SR
Squad
ZIM
IRE
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4842
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|18 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Ireland in Zimbabwe News
All-round Campher, Stirling help Ireland draw level
Campher first picked up three wickets and then added 144 with Stirling, who scored an excellent 89, to steer the chase
Brian Bennett's 169 puts Zimbabwe 1-0 up
Ireland went toe-to-toe for most of the chase but lost the last four wickets in their last ten deliveries
Zimbabwe, Ireland look to enhance their ODI cred as road to 2027 World Cup begins
Both teams did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup, so will play no part in the upcoming Champions Trophy, but they do have a carrot to run towards
Stats - Zimbabwe remain winless at home since 2013
Stats highlights from Bulawayo, where Ireland completed a hat-trick of Test wins