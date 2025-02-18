Matches (8)
WCL 2 (1)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Drinks
3rd ODI, Harare, February 18, 2025, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Ireland FlagIreland
(16/50 ov) 51/2
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

Zimbabwe chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 3.18
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 21/1 (4.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:IRE 232
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Bet
Report

Zimbabwe bowl in decider; both teams unchanged

Rain has been forecast in the afternoon in Harare, where the teams will be in a tussle to take the series honours

Ekanth
18-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to field, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Harare, February 16, 2025

Craig Ervine won the toss  •  Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe chose to bowl vs Ireland
Zimbabwe won the toss and put Ireland in to bat in the decider in Harare. Both teams are unchanged from the second ODI, which Ireland won by six wickets.
Craig Ervine said extras have hurt them and will need to bowl tighter to put more pressure on Ireland early. Paul Stirling said the toss hasn't been as critical as compared to what it generally is in Harare.
It was an overcast morning in Harare and there are chances of rain, most likely an hour or two into the game, which could hand Zimbabwe the advantage. There is a bigger square boundary on the ground, which could tempt batters to aim for the shorter boundary. There is grass cover and some grass on the pitch.
Stirling and Curtis Campher made match-winning half-centuries in the last game and are Ireland's highest run-scorers in the series so far. Along with Andy Balbirnie, they will have a key role to play in setting up the visitors' innings.
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine (capt), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Jonathan Campbell, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andrew McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little
IrelandZimbabweZimbabwe vs IrelandIreland tour of Zimbabwe

Ekanth is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
ZIM 
IREZIM
100%50%100%IRE InningsZIM Innings

Over 16 • IRE 51/2

Live Forecast: IRE 0
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Ireland Innings
Player NameRB
A Balbirnie
not out2550
PR Stirling
caught916
C Campher
caught1119
HT Tector
not out312
Extras(nb 1, w 2)
Total51(2 wkts; 16 ovs)
<1 / 3>