India bat first in second ODI, set sights on series victory

Toss India opt to bat vs Ireland

Smriti Mandhana, the stand-in captain, won the toss as India elected to bat first in the second ODI against Ireland in Rajkot. India went in with the same XI that won the series opener by six wickets on Friday.

This means the young pace attack of Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare and Titas Sadhu will have another chance to impress, with Renuka Singh rested. Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis are two other batters who will be keenly watched following an exciting initiation into the format.

Although she was eligible to bowl in the game, the management has seemingly taken no chances. Maguire had been one of Ireland's best bowlers in the series opener, picking 3 for 57 as they attempted to defend 238.

Batting first in cooler conditions where the fast bowlers will have an opportunity to exploit the early morning moisture owing to the 11am start presents India a challenge as they aim to narrow down on an ideal combination going into their home World Cup later this year.

Ireland, meanwhile, are seeking to qualify for the tournament, which means all the experience they gain from this trip will only serve to help them acclimatise better as they head into the World Cup Qualifiers.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana (cast), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu