2nd ODI, Rajkot, January 12, 2025, Ireland Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
(18.5/50 ov) 155/0
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women

IND Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 8.23
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 54/0 (10.80)
Report

India bat first in second ODI, set sights on series victory

Ireland made changes with Una-Raymond Hoey and Aimee Maguire making way for Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell

Shashank Kishore
12-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Gaby Lewis and Smriti Mandhana pose with the trophy, India vs Ireland, 1st women's ODI, Rajkot, January 10, 2025

Gaby Lewis and Smriti Mandhana pose with the trophy  •  BCCI

Toss India opt to bat vs Ireland
Smriti Mandhana, the stand-in captain, won the toss as India elected to bat first in the second ODI against Ireland in Rajkot. India went in with the same XI that won the series opener by six wickets on Friday.
This means the young pace attack of Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare and Titas Sadhu will have another chance to impress, with Renuka Singh rested. Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis are two other batters who will be keenly watched following an exciting initiation into the format.
Ireland made changes with Una-Raymond Hoey and Aimee Maguire making way for Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell. On Sunday, Maguire had a setback when she was reported for a suspect bowling action that will need her to get tested at an ICC-accredited facility within 14 days.
Although she was eligible to bowl in the game, the management has seemingly taken no chances. Maguire had been one of Ireland's best bowlers in the series opener, picking 3 for 57 as they attempted to defend 238.
Batting first in cooler conditions where the fast bowlers will have an opportunity to exploit the early morning moisture owing to the 11am start presents India a challenge as they aim to narrow down on an ideal combination going into their home World Cup later this year.
Ireland, meanwhile, are seeking to qualify for the tournament, which means all the experience they gain from this trip will only serve to help them acclimatise better as they head into the World Cup Qualifiers.
Playing XIs:
India: Smriti Mandhana (cast), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu
Ireland: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (capt), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly (wk), Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Alana Dalzell
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Mandhana
not out7353
Pratika Rawal
not out6760
Extras(lb 1, w 14)
Total155(0 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W24183392.130
IND-W22165330.746
ENG-W24157321.436
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W24912210.129
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W2161314-1.452
IRE-W223178-1.942
Full Table