IND Women vs IRE Women, 2nd ODI at Rajkot, IND Women vs IRE Women, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Rajkot, January 12, 2025, Ireland Women tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
L
W
W
W
W
IRE Women
W
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 416 Runs • 41.6 Avg • 91.42 SR
IND-W10 M • 277 Runs • 27.7 Avg • 98.92 SR
IRE-W10 M • 313 Runs • 34.78 Avg • 77.28 SR
IRE-W10 M • 241 Runs • 24.1 Avg • 67.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 18 Wkts • 4.64 Econ • 26.66 SR
IND-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 6 Econ • 26.61 SR
IRE-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 28.64 SR
IRE-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 49.9 SR
Squad
IND-W
IRE-W
Match details
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1432
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
|Match days
|12 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Ireland Women in India News
Rawal, Hasabnis ace 239 chase to put India 1-0 up
The pair added 116 for the fourth wicket after a brief wobble to secure a comfortable win for India in Rajkot
Mandhana-led India look to test out combinations ahead of World Cup
With no Renuka and Harmanpreet, India will be fielding an inexperienced side against Ireland, who have never won an ODI against them