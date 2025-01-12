Matches (17)
NZ vs SL (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
SA20 (3)
BPL (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (1)
Jay Trophy (2)

IND Women vs IRE Women, 2nd ODI at Rajkot, IND Women vs IRE Women, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Rajkot, January 12, 2025, Ireland Women tour of India
PrevNext
India Women FlagIndia Women
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
IND-W Win & Bat
IRE-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bowl
IRE-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 416 Runs • 41.6 Avg • 91.42 SR
JI Rodrigues
10 M • 277 Runs • 27.7 Avg • 98.92 SR
O Prendergast
10 M • 313 Runs • 34.78 Avg • 77.28 SR
L Paul
10 M • 241 Runs • 24.1 Avg • 67.69 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
9 M • 18 Wkts • 4.64 Econ • 26.66 SR
Priya Mishra
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6 Econ • 26.61 SR
AK Maguire
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 28.64 SR
FA Sargent
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 49.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
IRE-W
Player
Role
Smriti Mandhana (c)
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma (vc)
Allrounder
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
Middle order Batter
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Pratika Rawal 
Opening Batter
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Raghvi Bist 
Allrounder
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Saima Thakor 
Bowler
Match details
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Series
Ireland Women tour of India
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1432
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.10, Interval 14.10-14.40, Second Session 14.40-17.50
Match days12 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W24183392.130
IND-W22165330.746
ENG-W24157321.436
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W24912210.129
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W2161314-1.452
IRE-W223178-1.942
Full Table