Stats - India break partnership records, post their highest-ever ODI total
All the stats highlights from India's second ODI against Ireland, where they posted 370 for 5
370 for 5 India's total against Ireland in Rajkot is now their highest in women's ODIs. Their previous highest total was 358 for 2 against Ireland in 2017 and 358 for 5 against West Indies last month.
3 Number of 350-plus totals by India in women's ODIs. Two have also come this season - 358 for 5 against West Indies in Vadodara and 370 for 5 on Sunday. Before India, only two teams have posted 350-plus totals multiple times in women's ODIs in the same season.
New Zealand had three 400-plus totals in the ODI series against Ireland in 2018, while England scored 350-plus in consecutive ODIs against Pakistan in the 2016 home series and had two such totals in the 2017 World Cup.
90 Number of balls Jemimah Rodrigues took to complete her maiden century, the joint-second fastest for India in women's ODIs. It is the joint second-fastest hundred for India in the format, behind Harmanpreet Kaur's 87-ball century against South Africa last year. Harmanpreet also posted a 90-ball ton against Australia in 2017.
2 Previous instances of two 150-plus partnerships in a women's ODI innings. Both were by Australia - against Pakistan in 1997 and England in 2022.
3 Number of century partnerships for the first wicket between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in five innings. Only three opening pairs before them had three or more century stands in a season in women's ODIs.
Anju Jain and Jaya Sharma in 2003-04 and Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy in 2021-22 had four partnerships of 100-plus runs each, while Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley also had three in 1999-00.
8.21 Run rate at which Mandhana and Rawal scored for the opening stand. It is the fifth-highest for a 150-run partnership and the second-highest for the opening wicket (where data is available).
44 Number of fours hit by India batters on Sunday are the most by them in a women's ODI, surpassing the 43 they hit against West Indies last month in Vadodara. Only six times a team has hit more fours in a women's ODI than India's 44.
7 Instances of the top four batters scoring 50-plus runs in an innings in women's ODIs, including India's performance in Rajkot. It is the second such instance for India, with the first coming against West Indies in Dhanbad in 2004.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo