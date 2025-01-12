Rodrigues: 'Like the way I showed patience and switched gears'

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues is glad to have ended her seven-year wait for a maiden international hundred, adding that her "patience" and the way she "shifted gears" helped her achieve the milestone. Her match-winning 102 against Ireland in the second ODI in Rajkot also helped India to their highest-ever ODI total of 370.

"Feels great, it was a long-awaited one, and glad I could do it for the team today," Rodrigues said. "I just tried to keep small targets and just kept achieving it. And I like the way that I shifted gears today. Initially I showed a lot of patience, which was again a big positive for me because it was important for me to spend time there to get those runs. And you know, I was getting the runs. But I was not spending enough time to make it bigger. So I was happy I could do that today."

Rodrigues revealed she took inspiration from her Under-19 days to work towards three digits. It was her unbeaten 202 while playing for Mumbai against Saurashtra in the U-19 Women's One Day competition that put her in the limelight back in 2017. Rodrigues explained how she kept her spirits high after falling for 9 in the first ODI.

"I got angry with myself [the way I got out in the first ODI]," she said. "I needed to be positive towards myself because that works for me. If I keep being too harsh on myself, I go very low. But it was important for me to keep being positive rather than thinking, 'okay, I got out but next match what could I do better'. I tried to get back to Under-19 where I've scored a lot of 100s, I've scored a 200 too. I tried to get back to what I used to do then and today I try to apply it, and it came off well."

Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur's absence meant it was "an added responsibility" for her to contribute, more so because she's been pushed up the order to play at No. 4. While Rodrigues took time to settle in, bringing up her half-century off 62 deliveries, she shifted gears in the last ten overs taking just 28 balls to her ton. On her way, she also raised a 183-run stand with Harleen Deol, who scored an 89. Before their partnership, openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal had put together a total of 156 runs.

"If your openers give you that kind of a start, you know it's always much more easier for us to handle the middle overs and take it well," Rodrigues said. "[There were] two back-to-back wickets, so Harleen and I had to just give ourselves some time because I think Ireland bowlers are also on top at that time. So I think one thing about 50-over matches, you know we can take a little bit of time and that's what we did. We calculated well. We settled the 40s, just play risk-free cricket and we know we can always make up for it."

Rodrigues mimicked playing a song on her guitar with her bat after reaching her milestone, a celebration she'd been waiting to do "for the last seven years". While she was relieved to have finally been able to do that, she hoped it was the first of many hundreds for her. Her next goal is also to help India get to the 400-run mark.