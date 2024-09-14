Matches (17)
IRE Women vs ENG Women, 1st T20I at Dublin, IRE Women vs ENG Wome, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I, Dublin, September 14, 2024, England Women tour of Ireland
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE Women
W
W
L
L
W
ENG Women
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 371 Runs • 41.22 Avg • 134.9 SR
IRE-W10 M • 239 Runs • 34.14 Avg • 104.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.52 Econ • 13.28 SR
IRE-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 15.5 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
IRE-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Castle Avenue, Dublin
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2029
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|14 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ireland Women vs England Women News
Aimee Maguire, Gaby Lewis star as Ireland cling on in thriller
Hosts prevail in thrilling finish despite Mady Villiers' heroic final over
Tammy Beaumont's 150* leads England to massive win over Ireland
Visitors win by 275 runs after Ireland are bowled out for 45
Kate Cross stars with bat and ball in four-wicket England win
Orla Prendergast's 76 underpins Ireland innings but England side featuring five debutants get home
Kate Cross vows to lead England her way
England have rested majority of their T20 World Cup squad for tour to Ireland