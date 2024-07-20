Matches (15)
ENG v WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
MLC (2)
LPL (2)
TNPL (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (5)
Asia Cup (2)

Jaffna vs Kandy, Qualifier 2 at Colombo, LPL, Jul 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2 (N), Colombo (RPS), July 20, 2024, Lanka Premier League
PrevNext
Jaffna Kings FlagJaffna Kings
Kandy Falcons FlagKandy Falcons
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
JK Win & Bat
KAF Win & Bat
JK Win & Bowl
KAF Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WIA Fernando
9 M • 363 Runs • 40.33 Avg • 165 SR
P Nissanka
9 M • 315 Runs • 35 Avg • 159.89 SR
LD Chandimal
10 M • 314 Runs • 31.4 Avg • 162.69 SR
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 283 Runs • 28.3 Avg • 154.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM Fernando
8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.56 Econ • 24.28 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
7 M • 7 Wkts • 10.82 Econ • 18.85 SR
PW Hasaranga
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 15.85 SR
MD Shanaka
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.36 Econ • 12.53 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days20 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Lanka Premier League News

LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs

The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring

LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs

New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise

Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers

New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise

LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise

Dambulla Thunders' contract was terminated on Wednesday following the arrest of team owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo

LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise

LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest

Tamim Rahman was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption

LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest

Kandy have big names, Galle boast of power-hitters, and Dambulla bag the fast bowlers

Jaffna Kings have a solid top order, including Pathum Nissanka, while Colombo Strikers paid US $120,000 for Matheesha Pathirana

Kandy have big names, Galle boast of power-hitters, and Dambulla bag the fast bowlers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Lanka Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
GAM85310-0.059
JK85310-0.392
CLS84480.583
KAF83560.033
DAS8356-0.269
Full Table