Matches (26)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)

Eagles vs Rocks, 1st Match at Harare, Logan Cup, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Harare, October 27 - 30, 2024, Logan Cup
Prev
Next
Mashonaland Eagles FlagMashonaland Eagles
Southern Rocks FlagSouthern Rocks
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
EAGLE Win & Bat
SRock Win & Bat
EAGLE Win & Bowl
SRock Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:15
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27,28,29,30 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Logan Cup

TeamMWLDPT
EAGLE-----
MOUNT-----
RHINO-----
ROCKS-----
TUSKS-----
Full Table