Mystics vs Tigers, 30th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 29, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Gulbarga Mystics FlagGulbarga Mystics
Hubli Tigers FlagHubli Tigers
Today, 1:30 PM
3h:10m
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 15:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Smaran
10 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 148.22 SR
LS Sisodia
9 M • 263 Runs • 32.88 Avg • 134.87 SR
KL Shrijith
10 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 125.94 SR
MK Pandey
10 M • 248 Runs • 41.33 Avg • 134.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Prabhakar
5 M • 13 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 9.23 SR
V Vyshak
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.86 Econ • 16.8 SR
L Manvanth Kumar
9 M • 18 Wkts • 9.46 Econ • 10.22 SR
LR Kumar
8 M • 14 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days29 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Abhijeet Bengeri
India
Mohit Krishnadas
TV Umpire
India
P Jayapal
Reserve Umpire
India
R Bharath
Match Referee
India
Mihira Chougule
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB972141.008
MYSW1064120.687
HUT96312-0.537
GUM9449-0.030
SHL10376-0.827
MLD9173-0.638
