Tigers vs Warriors, 2nd Semi-Final at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Semi-Final (N), Bengaluru, August 31, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Hubli Tigers FlagHubli Tigers
Mysuru Warriors FlagMysuru Warriors
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KL Shrijith
10 M • 329 Runs • 47 Avg • 141.81 SR
MK Pandey
10 M • 207 Runs • 29.57 Avg • 119.65 SR
KK Nair
10 M • 490 Runs • 61.25 Avg • 187.73 SR
SU Karthik
10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 116.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
L Manvanth Kumar
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.82 Econ • 12.26 SR
LR Kumar
8 M • 14 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 12 SR
CA Karthik
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.21 Econ • 12 SR
V Patil
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.64 Econ • 11.53 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days31 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Instant answers to T20 questions
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB1072151.008
MYSW1064120.687
HUT106412-0.540
GUM1054110.039
SHL10376-0.827
MLD10174-0.638
Full Table