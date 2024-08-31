Matches (18)
Tigers vs Warriors, 2nd Semi-Final at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Semi-Final (N), Bengaluru, August 31, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tigers
T
L
W
L
L
Warriors
W
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 329 Runs • 47 Avg • 141.81 SR
HUT10 M • 207 Runs • 29.57 Avg • 119.65 SR
MYSW10 M • 490 Runs • 61.25 Avg • 187.73 SR
MYSW10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 116.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HUT9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.82 Econ • 12.26 SR
HUT8 M • 14 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 12 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.21 Econ • 12 SR
MYSW8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.64 Econ • 11.53 SR
SQUAD
HUT
MYSW
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|31 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
