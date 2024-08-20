Matches (9)
Shivamogga vs Tigers, 11th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 20 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
11th Match, Bengaluru, August 20, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
(17/17 ov) 137/9
(3.2/5 ov, T:51) 51/2
Tigers won by 8 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) (VJD)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Shivamogga Lions • 137/9(17 overs)
35 (21)
2/30 (4)
24 (6)
1/16 (3)
Hubli Tigers • 51/2(3.2 overs)
35 (12)
2/14 (1.2)
8* (4)
0/14 (1)
3.3
1w
Pradeep to Pandey, 1 wide
3.2
4
Pradeep to Pandey, FOUR runs
3.1
W
Pradeep to Mohammed Taha, OUT
Mohammed Taha c Anand b Pradeep 35 (12b 1x4 5x6) SR: 291.66
3.1
1w
Pradeep to Mohammed Taha, 1 wide
end of over 323 runs
HT: 45/1CRR: 15.00 • RRR: 3.00
Mohammed Taha35 (11b 1x4 5x6)
Krishnan Shrijith8 (4b 1x4)
Hardik Raj 1-0-23-0
Thippeswamy Pradeep 1-0-8-1
2.6
1
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, 1 run
2.5
4
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, FOUR runs
2.4
6
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
2.3
6
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
2.2
6
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
2.1
•
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, no run
end of over 28 runs • 1 wicket
HT: 22/1CRR: 11.00 • RRR: 9.66
Krishnan Shrijith8 (4b 1x4)
Mohammed Taha12 (5b 2x6)
Thippeswamy Pradeep 1-0-8-1
Vasuki Koushik 1-0-14-0
1.6
2
Pradeep to Shrijith, 2 runs
1.5
2
Pradeep to Shrijith, 2 runs
1.4
4
Pradeep to Shrijith, FOUR runs
1.3
•
Pradeep to Shrijith, no run
1.2
W
Pradeep to Thippa Reddy, OUT
Thippa Reddy c †Ullal b Pradeep 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
1.1
•
Pradeep to Thippa Reddy, no run
end of over 114 runs
HT: 14/0CRR: 14.00 • RRR: 9.25
Mohammed Taha12 (5b 2x6)
Thippa Reddy1 (1b)
Vasuki Koushik 1-0-14-0
0.6
6
Koushik to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
0.5
•
Koushik to Mohammed Taha, no run
0.5
1w
Koushik to Mohammed Taha, 1 wide
0.4
6
Koushik to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Toss
|Hubli Tigers, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|20 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
|SHIVA Player Replacement
Impact player:
|HT Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Hubli Tigers 2, Shivamogga Lions 0
Maharaja T20 Trophy News
Karun Nair: 'The dream of finding a way back to Test cricket keeps me going'
After a productive county stint in England, the India batter hopes to be back among conversations
Tigers Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|35
|12
|not out
|8
|4
|not out
|4
|1
|Extras
|(w 3)
|Total
|51(2 wkts; 3.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>