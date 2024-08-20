Matches (9)
Shivamogga vs Tigers, 11th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 20 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
11th Match, Bengaluru, August 20, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Shivamogga Lions FlagShivamogga Lions
(17/17 ov) 137/9
Hubli Tigers FlagHubli Tigers
(3.2/5 ov, T:51) 51/2

Tigers won by 8 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) (VJD)

Player Of The Match
2/30
kc-cariappa
Scorecard summary
Shivamogga Lions 137/9(17 overs)
Hardik Raj
35 (21)
KC Cariappa
2/30 (4)
S Shivaraj
24 (6)
Nishchith Pai
1/16 (3)
Hubli Tigers 51/2(3.2 overs)
Mohammed Taha
35 (12)
Thippeswamy Pradeep
2/14 (1.2)
Krishnan Shrijith
8* (4)
Vasuki Koushik
0/14 (1)
3.3
1w
Pradeep to Pandey, 1 wide
3.2
4
Pradeep to Pandey, FOUR runs
3.1
W
Pradeep to Mohammed Taha, OUT
Mohammed Taha c Anand b Pradeep 35 (12b 1x4 5x6) SR: 291.66
3.1
1w
Pradeep to Mohammed Taha, 1 wide
end of over 323 runs
HT: 45/1CRR: 15.00 RRR: 3.00
Mohammed Taha35 (11b 1x4 5x6)
Krishnan Shrijith8 (4b 1x4)
Hardik Raj 1-0-23-0
Thippeswamy Pradeep 1-0-8-1
2.6
1
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, 1 run
2.5
4
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, FOUR runs
2.4
6
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
2.3
6
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
2.2
6
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
2.1
Hardik Raj to Mohammed Taha, no run
end of over 28 runs • 1 wicket
HT: 22/1CRR: 11.00 RRR: 9.66
Krishnan Shrijith8 (4b 1x4)
Mohammed Taha12 (5b 2x6)
Thippeswamy Pradeep 1-0-8-1
Vasuki Koushik 1-0-14-0
1.6
2
Pradeep to Shrijith, 2 runs
1.5
2
Pradeep to Shrijith, 2 runs
1.4
4
Pradeep to Shrijith, FOUR runs
1.3
Pradeep to Shrijith, no run
1.2
W
Pradeep to Thippa Reddy, OUT
Thippa Reddy c †Ullal b Pradeep 1 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
1.1
Pradeep to Thippa Reddy, no run
end of over 114 runs
HT: 14/0CRR: 14.00 RRR: 9.25
Mohammed Taha12 (5b 2x6)
Thippa Reddy1 (1b)
Vasuki Koushik 1-0-14-0
0.6
6
Koushik to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
0.5
Koushik to Mohammed Taha, no run
0.5
1w
Koushik to Mohammed Taha, 1 wide
0.4
6
Koushik to Mohammed Taha, SIX runs
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TossHubli Tigers, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Player Of The Match
Tigers
KC Cariappa
Match days20 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
SHIVA Player Replacement
Impact player
Doddamani Anand
in
Aadithya Karma
 out (1st innings, 17 ov)
HT Player Replacement
Impact player
Thippa Reddy
in
Shreesha Achar
 out (1st innings, 13.5 ov)
Umpires
India
Aman Raj
India
P Jayapal
TV Umpire
India
Keshav S Kolle
Reserve Umpire
India
AV Manu
Match Referee
India
Nandan
PointsHubli Tigers 2, Shivamogga Lions 0
Language
English
Tigers Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Thippa Reddy
caught13
Mohammed Taha
caught3512
KL Shrijith
not out84
MK Pandey
not out41
Extras(w 3)
Total51(2 wkts; 3.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HT44081.198
BB43161.392
MYSW42240.339
MLD4123-0.020
GM4123-1.592
SHIVA4040-1.855
Full Table