Matches (19)
MLC (1)
SL vs IND (1)
ENG v WI (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (2)
Women's Asia Cup (1)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
One-Day Cup (8)

Colombo CC vs Nugegoda SWC, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (SSC), July 30, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
PrevNext
Colombo Cricket Club FlagColombo Cricket Club
Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club FlagNugegoda Sports Welfare Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
CCC Win & Bat
NSWC Win & Bat
CCC Win & Bowl
NSWC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:32
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
Match details
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days30 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ACCC5500100.823
NCC541081.467
SSC531071.098
BLOOM632070.036
Tamil62305-0.837
RAG523040.494
CHLM62404-0.302
PSC51303-0.761
NEGO50500-1.855
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
CCC6500114.029
COLT541081.432
MOORS541080.558
BSC522050.214
KCCC62305-1.090
BRC52304-0.461
NSWC61304-0.544
PSC51402-0.678
KYCC50401-1.890
Full Table