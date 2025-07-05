Matches (23)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)
Chilaw CC vs Police SC, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (SSC), July 05, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
What will be the toss result?
CHLM Win & Bat
PSC Win & Bat
CHLM Win & Bowl
PSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Police Sports Club
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.651
|2
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.360
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chilaw CC
L
L
NR
NR
W
Police SC
A
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CHLM2 M • 80 Runs • 80 Avg • 101.26 SR
CHLM2 M • 66 Runs • 66 Avg • 66 SR
PSC10 M • 335 Runs • 41.88 Avg • 86.78 SR
9 M • 228 Runs • 28.5 Avg • 55.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CHLM6 M • 7 Wkts • 3.75 Econ • 32.71 SR
CHLM2 M • 4 Wkts • 4 Econ • 28.5 SR
PSC8 M • 15 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 25.13 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 25 SR
Playing XI
CHLM
PSC
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
Match details
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee