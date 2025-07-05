Matches (23)
Chilaw CC vs Police SC, Group A at Colombo, MCLOT, Jul 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (SSC), July 05, 2025, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club FlagChilaw Marians Cricket Club
Police Sports Club FlagPolice Sports Club
Tomorrow, 4:15 AM
4h:44m
Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Police Sports ClubPolice Sports Club
220042.651
2
Chilaw Marians Cricket ClubChilaw Marians Cricket Club
110020.360
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Liyanage
2 M • 80 Runs • 80 Avg • 101.26 SR
S Ashan
2 M • 66 Runs • 66 Avg • 66 SR
PVR de Silva
10 M • 335 Runs • 41.88 Avg • 86.78 SR
D Induwara
9 M • 228 Runs • 28.5 Avg • 55.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
I Thimira
6 M • 7 Wkts • 3.75 Econ • 32.71 SR
PTM Dabare
2 M • 4 Wkts • 4 Econ • 28.5 SR
DS Thilakaratne
8 M • 15 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 25.13 SR
R Hirushan
8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 25 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days05 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Ranganath Prasanna
Sri Lanka
Sanjeewa Fernando
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Chaturan Sanjeewa
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjith Priyantha
