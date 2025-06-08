Matches (9)
Bloomfield vs Tamil Union, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (CCC), June 08, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Match yet to begin
What will be the toss result?
BLOOM Win & Bat
Tamil Win & Bat
BLOOM Win & Bowl
Tamil Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|1
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1.637
|5
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|0.340
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bloomfield
W
W
A
L
W
Tamil Union
L
W
A
L
W
Ground time: 18:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BLOOM10 M • 266 Runs • 88.67 Avg • 144.56 SR
BLOOM8 M • 67 Runs • 16.75 Avg • 115.51 SR
Tamil8 M • 147 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 128.94 SR
Tamil4 M • 88 Runs • 22 Avg • 122.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BLOOM10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 13.09 SR
BLOOM5 M • 9 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 6.77 SR
Tamil5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 10.72 SR
Tamil7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 13.45 SR
Playing XI
BLOOM
Tamil
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
|Match days
|08 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee