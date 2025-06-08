Matches (9)
Bloomfield vs Tamil Union, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (CCC), June 08, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club FlagBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club FlagTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic ClubBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
531171.637
5
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic ClubTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
522150.340
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LD Madushanka
10 M • 266 Runs • 88.67 Avg • 144.56 SR
KPNM Karunanayake
8 M • 67 Runs • 16.75 Avg • 115.51 SR
Sineth Jayawardena
8 M • 147 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 128.94 SR
S Jayathilake
4 M • 88 Runs • 22 Avg • 122.22 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LD Madushanka
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 13.09 SR
RS Fernando
5 M • 9 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 6.77 SR
T Vithushan
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 10.72 SR
V Viyaskanth
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.84 Econ • 13.45 SR
Playing XI
Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days08 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Sri Lanka
Ravindra Kottahachchi
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Damith Sanjeewa
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Janaka Fernando
