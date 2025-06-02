Matches (12)
ENG vs WI (1)
IPL (1)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)

Chilaw CC vs Tamil Union, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Colombo (SSC), June 02, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
PrevNext
Chilaw Marians Cricket Club FlagChilaw Marians Cricket Club
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club FlagTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
See full table
Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic ClubTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
31113-0.083
7
Chilaw Marians Cricket ClubChilaw Marians Cricket Club
30211-1.734
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:47
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)9.45 start, First Session 9.45-11.10, Interval 11.10-11.30, Second Session 11.30-12.55
Match days02 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
MOORS42062.734
PSC3214-0.841
NCC31043.865
CCC41140.740
BSC30030.000
KYCC4022-1.993
ACCC3021-1.152
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
COLT42061.200
BLOOM32055.732
BRC41141.267
Tamil3113-0.083
NSWC4123-2.905
PSC3122-0.931
CHLM3021-1.734
Full Table