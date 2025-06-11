Matches (6)
Nondescripts vs Tamil Union, 1st Quarter-Final at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Quarter-Final, Colombo (CCC), June 11, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nondescripts
NR
A
W
W
W
Tamil Union
W
A
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:56
Match details
|Colombo Cricket Club Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|11 June 2025 - day (20-over match)