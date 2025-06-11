Matches (6)
Nondescripts vs Tamil Union, 1st Quarter-Final at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, Jun 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Quarter-Final, Colombo (CCC), June 11, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
Nondescripts Cricket Club FlagNondescripts Cricket Club
Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club FlagTamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 07:56
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days11 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NCC640101.410
MOORS63180.967
PSC6428-0.267
CCC62262.269
ACCC6235-0.180
BSC6033-0.977
KYCC6042-2.987
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BRC63181.527
COLT63181.321
BLOOM63271.114
Tamil63270.380
NSWC6327-1.228
CHLM6143-1.396
PSC6152-1.323
