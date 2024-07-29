Matches (16)
Washington vs SF, Final at Dallas, MLC, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Dallas, July 28, 2024, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Washington
W
W
W
L
W
SF
W
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WSF8 M • 327 Runs • 54.5 Avg • 173.93 SR
WSF8 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 142.52 SR
SF8 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 195.33 SR
SF8 M • 191 Runs • 47.75 Avg • 140.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 14 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 9.57 SR
WSF7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 15.2 SR
SF6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 12 SR
SF4 M • 5 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 13.6 SR
SQUAD
WSF
SF
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|28 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
