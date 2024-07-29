Matches (16)
ENG v WI (1)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
SL vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
Canada T20 (4)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)

Washington vs SF, Final at Dallas, MLC, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Dallas, July 28, 2024, Major League Cricket
PrevNext
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
San Francisco Unicorns FlagSan Francisco Unicorns
Mon, 29 Jul
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WSF Win & Bat
SF Win & Bat
WSF Win & Bowl
SF Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TM Head
8 M • 327 Runs • 54.5 Avg • 173.93 SR
SPD Smith
8 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 142.52 SR
FH Allen
8 M • 293 Runs • 36.63 Avg • 195.33 SR
Hassan Khan
8 M • 191 Runs • 47.75 Avg • 140.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SN Netravalkar
6 M • 14 Wkts • 7.57 Econ • 9.57 SR
LH Ferguson
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 15.2 SR
Hassan Khan
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 12 SR
BL Couch
4 M • 5 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 13.6 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
WSF
SF
PLAYER
ROLE
Steven Smith (c)
Top order Batter
Akhilesh Reddy 
Batter
Amila Aponso 
Bowler
Justin Dill 
Allrounder
Jack Edwards 
Batter
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Ian Holland 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Jasdeep Singh 
Bowler
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Lahiru Milantha 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mukhtar Ahmed 
Opening Batter
Saurabh Netravalkar 
Bowler
Obus Pienaar 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Andrew Tye 
Bowler
Yasir Mohammad 
-
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2024
Match days28 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Why Cummins 'jumped at' MLC and 'hadn't thought' of the Hundred

It's not just about the cricket or the money, Cummins explains, but the opportunity to think about his career after cricket

Why Cummins 'jumped at' MLC and 'hadn't thought' of the Hundred

Cummins set to begin his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC

Ottneil Baartman (Texas Super Kings) and Lungi Ngidi (Seattle Orcas) will also be joining the MLC roster midway through the season

Cummins set to begin his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC

FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024

The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about

FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024

Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns

Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"

Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns

Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season

He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WSF751111.891
SF751110.588
TSK73280.604
MI NY7245-0.451
LAKR7245-0.710
SEO7162-1.312
Full Table