Bloomfield vs Badureliya, Group A at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Colombo (Bloomfield), February 21 - 23, 2025, Major League Tournament
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club FlagBloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club
Badureliya Sports Club FlagBadureliya Sports Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KPNM Karunanayake
10 M • 573 Runs • 38.2 Avg • 50.44 SR
RK Chandraguptha
7 M • 369 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 58.29 SR
R Silva
8 M • 426 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 58.03 SR
HG Kumara
7 M • 352 Runs • 32 Avg • 55.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Nanayakkare
10 M • 49 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 29.44 SR
RS Fernando
7 M • 43 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 33.69 SR
NC Komasaru
10 M • 56 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 34.51 SR
LAC Ruwansiri
5 M • 29 Wkts • 3.54 Econ • 28.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club Ground, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days21,22,23 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
Sri Lanka
Saman Mohan de Silva
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Janaka Kumudu
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
BLOOM730486.26
COLT730481.285
PSC832376.39
ACCC731375.88
PSC723267.595
CHLM722350.565
NEGO722348.4
BSC715147.43
RAG704333.585
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC7304102.41
MOORS731383.33
CCC730479.355
Tamil722359.875
KYCC712452.9
NSWC701652.195
BRC713346.785
SSC812541.72
KCCC703425.595
Full Table