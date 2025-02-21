Matches (10)
Bloomfield vs Badureliya, Group A at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Feb 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (Bloomfield), February 21 - 23, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bloomfield
W
D
W
D
D
Badureliya
L
D
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BLOOM10 M • 573 Runs • 38.2 Avg • 50.44 SR
BLOOM7 M • 369 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 58.29 SR
BSC8 M • 426 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 58.03 SR
BSC7 M • 352 Runs • 32 Avg • 55.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BLOOM10 M • 49 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 29.44 SR
BLOOM7 M • 43 Wkts • 3.05 Econ • 33.69 SR
10 M • 56 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 34.51 SR
5 M • 29 Wkts • 3.54 Econ • 28.27 SR
Playing XI
BLOOM
BSC
Match details
|Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|21,22,23 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee