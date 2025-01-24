Matches (29)
Bloomfield vs Negombo, Group A at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (Bloomfield), January 24 - 26, 2025, Major League Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bloomfield
W
D
W
D
W
Negombo
D
D
L
D
D
Ground time: 05:40
Match details
|Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|24,25,26 January 2025 - day (3-day match)