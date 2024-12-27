Matches (8)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Super Smash (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
Sinhalese vs Kurunegala, Group B at Colombo,MLT (3-day), Dec 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (SSC), December 27 - 29, 2024, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
SSC Win & Bat
KYCC Win & Bat
SSC Win & Bowl
KYCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sinhalese
W
D
D
D
D
Kurunegala
D
A
D
A
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:53
Match details
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|27,28,29 December 2024 - day (3-day match)