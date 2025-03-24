Matches (7)
Armed Police vs Lumbini, 39th Match at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

39th Match, Bhairahawa, March 24, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Armed Police Force Club FlagArmed Police Force Club
Lumbini Province FlagLumbini Province
Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 09:38
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa
Series
Season2024/25
Match days24 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC770142.524
TAC761121.534
APFC64280.460
KAR74380.146
LP74380.044
BP7346-0.343
SPP7254-0.791
MDH6244-0.797
GAN7162-1.380
KP7162-1.412
Full Table