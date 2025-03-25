Matches (6)
Karnali vs Police Club, 42nd Match at Dhangadi, CAN PM Cup, Mar 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

42nd Match, Fapla Cricket Ground, March 25, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Karnali Province FlagKarnali Province
Nepal Police Club FlagNepal Police Club
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days25 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC770142.524
TAC871141.675
APFC752100.490
BP84480.115
KAR8448-0.282
LP8448-0.298
SPP8356-0.600
MDH6244-0.797
KP8172-1.294
GAN8172-1.311
