Matches (6)
IPL (3)
Canada in Namibia (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
Madhesh vs Sudr Paschi, 41st Match at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
41st Match, Bhairahawa, March 25, 2025, Men's PM Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Madhesh
L
L
L
W
L
Sudr Paschi
L
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:10
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|25 March 2025 - day (50-over match)